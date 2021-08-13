Guardian Recovery Network Opens Two New Intensive Outpatient Addiction Treatment Programs in New Jersey

Guardian Intensive Outpatient (IOP) utilizes a multi-pronged approach, tackling addiction with a wide variety of medical, clinical and holistic evidence-based addiction treatment methods . The centers will offer individual, group and family therapy, life skills education, guided meditation, yoga and medication assisted treatment (MAT) options, including Suboxone maintenance, which has been shown to greatly improve treatment outcomes. By treating the mind, body and soul, Guardian addresses the mental, emotional, physical, social and spiritual aspects of addiction. Treatment plans are highly individualized to best suit each client.

"Quality drug and alcohol treatment programs are perhaps more critical now then they ever have been," said Amanda Hilzer, Executive Director of New Jersey Operations for Guardian Recovery Network. "We are proud to be helping individuals in New Jersey rebuild their lives and find freedom from addiction."

The Hoboken facility is located approximately 15 minutes north of Jersey City, just across the water from lower Manhattan. A PATH station is just a few blocks away, making the facility an easy commute for clients from many surrounding areas including the New York City metropolitan area. The New Brunswick program takes place in a beautiful Victorian home in a residential neighborhood just one mile southeast of St. Peter Hospital near Joyce Kilmer Park.

Both new facilities are recently remodeled and designed to create intimate spaces conducive to recovery. Each location can accommodate approximately 35 clients, but groups will be kept to an average of 12 clients, organized around key demographics such as gender or age. These small groups allow clients to be vulnerable and do the important healing work necessary for their recovery.

Intensive outpatient (IOP) is a critical step on the recovery journey for many individuals who are learning to be sober while slowly reintegrating into the world-at-large. Many clients transition to an IOP program after undergoing a medical detox or completing a residential inpatient treatment program. IOP can, however, be a standalone treatment option for certain individuals when appropriate. IOP allows clients to go to work, attend school and maintain their day-to-day responsibilities while receiving treatment several days a week, for several hours at a time.

Using evidence-based addiction treatment methods, IOP groups teach individuals how to be sober in the real world, form meaningful relationships, heal from past emotional wounds, transform old behavioral patterns and connect with a community of other recovering individuals. Guardian IOP uses a wide range of effective therapeutic treatments, including cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy and motivational interviewing.

Guardian IOP will offer medication assisted treatment for clients who desire medical aid in their recovery. These medications could include prescriptions that help fight cravings, prevent relapse and aid in emotional stability. Examples include Suboxone, Vivitrol, Antabuse, antidepressants and antianxiety medications. Every client will have the benefit of regular medical follow up and medication management appointments.

The new facilities will offer holistic healing practices, including breathwork, guided meditation and yoga with an instructor who has a clinical background and counseling license.

Every client will have a weekly individual therapy session with their primary therapist and a psychiatric evaluation with Guardian's new addiction psychiatrist, Dr. Tamer Wassef. Dr. Wassef has roughly two decades of experience in the mental health and addiction treatment fields and has been affiliated with multiple hospitals in the New Jersey area, including CarePoint Health Bayonne Medical Center and CarePoint Health Hoboken University Medical Center. He received his medical degree from Cairo University School of Medicine.

Dr. Wassef is a passionate advocate for combining medication assisted treatment, such as Suboxone Maintenance, with high-quality therapeutic services, clinical care and peer-supported recovery.

For more information about Guardian's intensive outpatient programs in New Jersey, please visit Guardianiop.com .

