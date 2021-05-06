GUARDIAN RFID and Warrior Foundation Announce 2021 Scholarship Fund for Correctional Officers and their Families

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GUARDIAN RFID today announces the creation of the 2021 Scholarship Fund to benefit correctional officers and the children of correctional officers. The Scholarship Fund is a joint effort between GUARDIAN RFID and the Warrior Foundation, providing $10,000 in scholarships with a maximum of $2,000 per award recipient.

The Scholarship Fund is intended for correctional officers or children of correctional officers seeking a two-year or four-year, undergraduate degree in any field of study from any college or university.

Applicants must provide a letter of acceptance and registration confirmation, their high school or college transcript – maintaining at least a cumulative GPA of 3.0, as well as a personal essay on why they should be considered. Factors such as demonstrable community involvement, volunteer experience, and extracurricular activities are other factors that will be considered as part of the scholarship application.

Applications can be submitted starting Monday, May 17 at guardianrfid.com/scholarship or via email to [email protected]. Award winners will be announced the week of July 5.

The Scholarship Fund was formed as part of GUARDIAN RFID's Pledge 1%, a global movement that inspires, educates, and empowers every entrepreneur, company, and employee to be a force for good. Over 10,000 members in 100 countries have used Pledge 1%'s flexible framework to donate 1% of product, 1% of profit, and 1% of team member time to improve communities.

About GUARDIAN RFID

GUARDIAN RFID is a technology company whose mission is to build and deploy world-class technology supporting the care, custody, and control mission-set of America's Thin Gray Line®. Our native Cloud platform combines RFID, Mobile, and Artificial Intelligence to digitally transform jails, prisons, and juvenile detention facilities of every size. For more information, visit https://guardianrfid.com or call 855-777-RFID (7343).



GUARDIAN RFID, SPARTAN, Mobile Command, Command & Control, "One Team, One Mission," and "Warrior Technology" are trademarks of GUARDIAN RFID. For more information, visit guardianrfid.com/legal. All rights reserved. Patented and patents-pending.

About Warrior Foundation

The Warrior Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organized under the United States federal tax code whose mission is to provide philanthropic support for members of the Thin Gray Line. For more information, please visit WarriorFoundation.us.

