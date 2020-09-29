GUARDIAN RFID Joins the Pledge 1% Movement

GUARDIAN RFID has committed to achieving all three of these goals, which began this year by donating $50,000 to purchase and distribute face masks freely to correctional officers impacted by COVID-19, as well as ongoing financial support to Christians Reaching Out in Social Service (C.R.O.S.S.), a Twin Cities metro-area food shelf.

"We are incredibly excited that GUARDIAN RFID has taken the pledge," said Amy Lesnick, chief executive of Pledge 1%. "GUARDIAN RFID is playing a pivotal role in building this movement as evidenced by their efforts to distribute 250,000 free masks to protect America's Thin Gray Line, and promoting a new normal in which all companies—big and small—integrate giving back as a core value in their business."

"We've created a team member gift matching program to boost donations to the Warrior Foundation, while encouraging our team to use work days to volunteer for causes that matter most to them," said Ken Dalley Jr., President and Chief Warrior, GUARDIAN RFID. "Giving back, whether it's our time, talent, or treasure, creates safer, stronger communities, which is needed now more than ever."

About Pledge 1%

Pledge 1% encourages and challenges individuals and companies to pledge 1% of equity, product and employee time for their communities, because pledging a small portion of future success can have a huge impact on tomorrow. Pledge 1% offers companies turnkey tools and best practices, making it accessible for any company to incorporate philanthropy into their business model. To learn more or to take the pledge, please visit www.pledge1percent.org .

About GUARDIAN RFID

GUARDIAN RFID deploys its Command & Control software and solutions to Warriors of the Thin Gray Line. We enable corrections professionals to better execute their mission-set with lightning speed and real-time situational awareness, driven by One Team, One Mission, supporting U.S. law enforcement agencies of all sizes. Learn more about GUARDIAN RFID at guardianrfid.com or connect with us across our social media channels: YouTube , Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

