GUARDIAN RFID Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

"We're honored to be recognized on this year's Inc.5000 list," said GUARDIAN RFID Chief Warrior and President, Ken Dalley. "It's the cumulative result of our team's consistent execution across all areas in our mission to support the 480,000 correctional officers protecting our nation's jails and prisons."



GUARDIAN RFID is the most widely deployed inmate tracking system in the world. Some of the largest law enforcement agencies and jail systems rely on GUARDIAN RFID to strengthen their care, custody, and control mission-set, including the Los Angeles Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff's Office (Texas), Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (Florida).

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About GUARDIAN RFID

GUARDIAN RFID is a public safety technology company whose mission is to deliver sustained operational dominance, enable decisive action, and support the care, custody and control mission-set of America's Warriors, the 480,000 correctional officers protecting our nation's jails and prisons. Learn more about GUARDIAN RFID at guardianrfid.com or connect with us across our social media channels: LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook , and Twitter .

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

