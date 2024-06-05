Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation Introduces K-Guard Leaf-Free Gutter System

As the Exclusive K-Guard Supplier for Pacific NorthWest, Guardian Helps Homeowners Year-Round

SEATTLE, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past twelve months, Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation has experienced tremendous growth in its offerings to customers in the Pacific Northwest. Their commitment to quality, community, and customer service did not go unnoticed by the market leaders at K-Guard Leaf Free Gutter System, who have chosen Guardian as the exclusive dealer of their fully engineered gutter guard system, a premier product in the region.

"As a 'whole home' solution provider, Guardian is thrilled to provide relief for clogged rain gutters that can wreak havoc on your home," says Guardian CEO Lori Swanson, "Water damage can cause fascia boards to rot, harm your siding, and seep into your basement. Effective gutter protection ensures safe rainwater removal while preventing the accumulation of leaves, twigs, pine needles, and other debris. Additionally, standing water in gutters can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other pests. These are collectively year-round problems that we aim to help solve for our customers by offering the installation of the K-Guard Leaf-Free Gutter System."

Swanson continues, "The K-Guard Gutter System requires no maintenance, no more ladders to the roof, and no more scraping goop and clogs out of your gutters, while potentially sacrificing your safety." Falls from ladders can cause severe injury and even death. Each year, over 80,000 people suffer injuries related to ladder falls while cleaning gutters, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). These accidents often result from unstable or improperly maintained ladders, contact with electrical wiring, or uneven ground below the ladder.

"Installation of the K-Guard Leaf-Free Gutter system can negate the risk of those ladder-related accidents," says Swanson. "Not only that, the K-Guard Gutter System is so effective that it comes with a lifetime promise that it will never clog! There is no other gutter system on the market today that can not only make such a claim but also back it up in writing. With a history of almost three decades, the K-Guard Leaf Free Gutter System has deservedly earned the reputation of being the premier product in its industry and we are thrilled to partner with them."

"K-Guard Gutter Guards are the longest-lasting, most effective gutter guards in the U.S., even in deep leaf conditions, with the highest level of customer satisfaction of any gutter guard manufacturer," said Rach Manninio, General Manager of K-Guard. "We are proud to partner with Guardian to bring our award-winning, clog-free gutter solution to the greater Seattle area."

The guiding principle at Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation is to help people solve their roof, gutter, and attic insulation problems whether it's a small leak, moss, or a complete replacement of a home's roof. Prevention is always the most cost-effective route, but when these problems show up on the roadmap, Guardian is proud to have a 100% Satisfaction guarantee for every repair or installation they perform, including the newest service on their roster: the dynamic K-Guard Leaf Free Gutter system.

About Guardian Roofing and Gutters, LLC

Guardian Roofing and Gutters, LLC is an award-winning professional roofing contractor in the Seattle market, serving homeowners since 2005 in the counties of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, and Thurston. Founders Lori and Matt Swanson have more than 60 years of combined roofing experience and employ a team of more than 100 skilled and professionally certified craftsmen who assist customers with their roof, gutter, attic, masonry, and skylight needs. Recognized in 2022 as one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Puget Sound Business Journal, Guardian is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and has been named a top 100 Roofing Contractor in the U.S. by Roofing Contractors Magazine. For more information, visit www.GuardianHome.com.

Licenses: WA UBI 604-059-205 | FEIN #81-4469822

Media Contact: Dana Cobb

[email protected]

972.955.9747

SOURCE Guardian Roofing