Guardian Roofing Receives Prestigious Awards at the 2022 Owens Corning Roofing Platinum Conference

SEATTLE, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Roofing received two prestigious awards, Western Region MVP and the 2022 Excellence Award, at the 2022 Owens Corning Roofing Platinum Conference in San Antonio, Texas in April of this year. The 3-day conference celebrates the service and success of North America's top contractors.

Guardian received the Western Region MVP Award through industry-leading contributions to the roofing category. The recognition reflects Guardian's continued focus on bringing a results-oriented, customer-driven approach to running the business and delivering trustworthy, dependable work for homeowners in the Pacific Northwest. Additionally, the MVP Award recognizes the best overall performance in market leadership, business partnership, growth and sales and marketing practices.

As the recipient of the 2022 Excellence Award, Guardian has helped homeowners understand the benefit of a complete Owens Corning roofing system to protect their home. Total protection is more than shingle deep, and that's why this award recognizes the best overall systems selling performance for America's no. 1 most trusted and recognized roofing brand.

"These honors mean a great deal to us at Guardian Roofing," says Guardian Founder and CEO Lori Swanson. "We are dedicated to the honest and individualized service we deliver to our customers from rooftop to crawl space and these awards are a positive reflection of that. We are grateful for these honors and it motivates our entire team to continue doing what we do best."

About Guardian Roofing, LLC

Guardian Roofing, LLC is a professional roofing contractor in the Seattle market, serving homeowners since 2005 in the counties of Tacoma, Puyallup, Auburn and Bellevue. Founders Lori and Matt Swanson have more than 60 years of combined roofing experience and employ a team of just over 100, with skilled and professionally certified craftsmen who assist customers with their roof, gutter, attic, masonry and skylight needs. Guardian is the exclusive dealer in the Seattle/Metro/Puget Sound area to offer the Gutter Dome, an award winning product that not only protects homes, but helps to keep homeowners safe from climbing roofs or ladders each year to clean out their gutters with a 30-year no clog guarantee. Guardian is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and named a top 150 Roofing Contractor in the U.S. by Roofing Contractors Magazine. For more information, visit www.GuardianHome.com .

Licenses: WA UBI 604-059-205 | FEIN #81-4469822

