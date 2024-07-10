Guardian Saints Commercial Cleaning Secures Major Contract with Covenant Christian Academy

Rapid Growth Reflects Market Demand for Innovative Janitorial Solutions

DENTON, Texas, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Saints Commercial Cleaning is proud to announce a major milestone in its company growth: they have been selected as the commercial cleaning provider for Covenant Christian Academy in Colleyville, Texas. Their expansive campus includes elementary, middle, and high schools, and boasts extensive athletic complexes, gymnasiums, a weight room, creative arts spaces, and cafeterias.

"We are honored to partner with Covenant Christian Academy, a prestigious institution that has shown tremendous faith in our young company. I am truly humbled by their belief in us, and we are committed to exceeding their expectations." said Amber Pizano, CEO of Guardian Saints Commercial Cleaning. "This contract is not just a win for our company but a validation of our ability to manage large-scale, comprehensive cleaning operations with a unique blend of personalized service and industry-leading expertise."

"We are excited to partner with Guardian Saints in the cleaning of our campus. Their shared values and commitment to excellence make them the perfect choice for our school," said Sheila McDoniel, Chief Operating Officer of Covenant Christian Academy.

Guardian Saints Commercial Cleaning has rapidly become a trusted leader in the DFW commercial cleaning industry. With a growing roster of clients, including several prominent companies and organizations across various sectors, they are proud to add Colleyville Covenant Christian Academy to their expanding portfolio.

"Our clients desire the quality and personal touch of a mom-and-pop cleaning business combined with the reach and sophistication of an industry leader. We've built our company to meet that need by leveraging cutting-edge mobile technology to streamline operations and enhance customer satisfaction," said Pizano.

Guardian Saints has built its business processes by leveraging the latest janitorial software, including Route and Swept, integrated with their invoicing, HR, payroll, and CRM systems. Data-driven insights enable them to make informed decisions about resource allocation, training, and process adjustments. This smart business platform ensures full accountability and transparency with their clients, allowing them to deliver exceptional cleaning services and real-time support while reducing costs and improving productivity.

"On behalf of the Route Team, we are thrilled to celebrate this significant achievement with Guardian Saints. The janitorial services industry is ripe for innovation, and Guardian Saints is a perfect example of how leveraging cutting-edge technology can drive extraordinary growth and success. We are proud to provide the tools and resources that support their remarkable journey and look forward to continuing our partnership to achieve even greater milestones," said Ricardo Regalado, Route Software Founder.

As Guardian Saints continues to expand its client base and service offerings, the goal is to establish itself as a national leader in commercial cleaning. By leveraging a repeatable business model and advanced technology, the company ensures smooth scaling without compromising on quality. Guardian Saints is able to grow rapidly while maintaining superior and consistent service quality for all its clients.

