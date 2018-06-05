Guardian Supports Children's Health Fund in $1 Million Partnership for Oral Health

The event launches a nationwide partnership between The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America ® and Children's Health Fund, who have teamed up to ensure children do not fall behind in school because of their dental health. Guardian has committed $1 million to provide quality dental care to children in underserved communities across the U.S. Guardian is a lead sponsor of Children's Health Fund's dental program and the donation will fund screenings, clinics and mobile dental services for children in communities including New York, Washington, D.C., Dallas and Idaho, over the next two years.

Children's Health Fund recently published a review of literature which found that the effects of poor oral hygiene have a negative impact on a child's education leading to increased school absence and lower standardized test scores. Guardian and Children's Health Fund aim to bolster academic performance and quality of life for students throughout the U.S. by providing necessary dental resources and academic programming to teach lifelong oral hygiene habits.

"Guardian believes that children, regardless of geography or income, should have access to dental services that foster good oral health," said Marc Costantini, Executive Vice President, Commercial & Government Markets from Guardian Life Insurance. "As one of the leading dental insurance providers in the U.S., we have a responsibility to help ensure that all children understand the importance of oral hygiene and have access to dental care."

"This program brings together two organizations that are passionate about giving children the opportunity to be healthy," said Dennis Walto, Chief Executive Officer of Children's Health Fund. "Guardian's support allows us to reach children across the country with comprehensive health services and develop engaging programming that will help teach children and their families about good oral hygiene and the importance of dental health in a fun and integrated way." Walto added, "…children with good oral hygiene practices is definitely something to smile about."

Guardian and Children's Health Fund are rolling out the Guardians of the Smile program to communities across the country to teach students about proper oral hygiene. The program stresses the importance of oral health in the context of a comprehensive and enhanced medical home for children with regular check-ups and timely specialist care when needed.

For more information about the partnership or Guardians of the Smile, please visit: www.guardiansofthesmile.com

About Children's Health Fund

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Irwin Redlener, singer/song-writer Paul Simon and program designer Karen Redlener, Children's Health Fund's mission is to bring health care directly to homeless and low-income children and their families. CHF accomplishes this mission by expanding access to comprehensive and innovative primary care; reducing "health barriers to learning" that interfere with child development and school performance; responding to the needs of vulnerable children impacted by major public health crises; and improving the health and well-being of children through advocacy and public education efforts. Over the past 30 years, CHF has provided more than 4.1 million health care encounters, often in places where doctors and health care providers are in short supply.

About Guardian

The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) is one of the largest mutual life insurers, with $8.0 billion in capital and $1.6 billion in operating income (before taxes and dividends to policyholders) in 2017. Founded in 1860, the company has paid dividends to policyholders every year since 1868. Its offerings range from life insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, and investments to dental and vision insurance and employee benefits. The company has approximately 9,000 employees and a network of over 2,750 financial representatives in 55 agencies nationwide. For more information about Guardian, please follow Guardian on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

