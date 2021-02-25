Guardian Wins Three 2021 Stevie Awards For Sales & Customer Service

HICKORY, N.C., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Protection Products, Inc. was presented with two silver Stevie Awards in the Customer Service Department of the Year and Contact Center of the Year categories during the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. In addition, the company was awarded a bronze Stevie Award in the Customer Service Success category.

Recognized as the world's top honors for customer service, business development and sales professionals, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards and International Business Awards. The awards will be presented to honorees during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, April 14.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations across 51 nations were considered in this year's competition. Gold, silver, and bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals on nine specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in 136 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; 62 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year and Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year, to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize COVID-19 response, new products and services, and solution providers.

"We are incredibly proud of Guardian's achievements in being publicly recognized with the prestigious Stevie Awards for the second consecutive year," said Jed Rovin, vice president and general manager of Guardian Protection Products. "This success is a direct result of the forward-thinking, diligent efforts of our contact center and customer service teams, who demonstrated true dedication to enhancing customer service during a particularly challenging time for innovation."

Two of Guardian's submissions—titled "Deconstructing the Mold" and "Taking Care of Business by Taking Care of Our Teams"—told the story of how the organization worked diligently to develop a CRM with an external, self-service consumer portal for both its sales team and contact center in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, this drove dynamic growth in the areas of customer experience, employee retention and service-order accuracy. Below are a few of the judges' comments:

Great achievements from well-planned business execution with a focus on continuous improvement, great commitment from employees and teamwork. Job well done!

Great job being flexible with your business and adapting to the changing needs of your clients during the pandemic.

The stats on productivity and SLAs are impressive, but equally worth noting was the shift to trusting agents and changing how you coach, observe, etc. Many moved folks home, but were not successful in managing it. Well done!

Guardian used the latest available technological tools to support their workforce. Their commitment to the safety of their employees without compromising the quality of services delivered to their clients is highly commendable. The pre- and post-COVID-19 metrics clearly indicate the impact of the work delivered to their customers, even while being remote.

The company took a holistic approach by reviewing and questioning policies, procedures, talent and tools to support efficiency and expansion. Too often, a company will be so grounded in its internal procedures that it cannot see the opportunity in re-engineering and empowering its organization. It was very easy to see the improvements in the data provided about productivity and schedule adherence, and the change in SLA was very impressive.

"It is an incredible honor for our team to be recognized by the Stevie Awards in these prestigious categories," said Kevin Gaylord, the company's vice president of operations. "Achieving such a successful outcome, especially during a pandemic, simply exceeded all expectations."

"The perseverance and adaptation of our team throughout the past year is what makes this recognition particularly special," added Megan Wood, contact center manager at Guardian. "I'm proud to be part of such an outstanding team!"

About Guardian Protection Products

A leader in the furniture protection industry, Guardian Protection Products, Inc. protects the beauty and value of your furniture with protection plans that cover fabric, leather, wood, mattresses and more. In addition, Guardian offers a complete line of furniture cleaners, protectors and polishes. For more information, contact Chris Taylor at [email protected] or visit www.guardianproducts.com.

