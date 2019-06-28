Guardicore Achieves AWS Security Competency Status for Micro-Segmentation and Zero Trust

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardicore, a leader in internal data center and cloud security, today announced that its Centra Security platform is one of the first cloud and data center micro-segmentation solutions in the market to achieve Amazon Web Service (AWS) Security Competency status. This designation recognizes that Guardicore has demonstrated proven technology and deep expertise that helps customers achieve their cloud security goals.

"By implementing Guardicore Centra combined with the range of powerful tools from AWS, our customers are able to gain the highest level of visibility and implement micro-segmentation for enhanced security. And they can do it faster and more effectively than traditional firewall technology with our simple-to-deploy overlay that can go to the cloud, stay on-premise, or do both at the same time," said Pavel Gurvich, CEO and Co-founder, Guardicore. "Achieving AWS Security Competency status demonstrates our ability to deliver innovative solutions that help our forward-thinking enterprise customers quickly secure their business-critical applications and data, reduce the cost and burden of compliance and secure cloud adoption."

Moving applications and workloads to the cloud, or between clouds, is now a common attribute of the modern IT environment. However, the current security controls of such environments are still not adequate, and cloud migration presents multiple challenges for IT teams, including the loss of visibility and control over their assets.

Isolation is the solid foundation for cloud workload protection and compliance. Segmentation of network applications and their components can ensure isolation and reduce the attack surface. Guardicore Centra enables deep application dependency mapping and policy enforcement, ensuring an ongoing management process for the creation and maintenance of micro-segmentation policies. Guardicore Centra delivers a complete and flexible solution for micro-segmentation.

Achieving the AWS Security Competency differentiates Guardicore as an AWS Partner Network(APN) member that provides specialized software designed to help enterprises adopt, develop and deploy complex security projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Guardicore is a data center and cloud security company that protects your organization's core assets using flexible, quickly deployed, and easy to understand micro-segmentation controls. Our solutions provide a simpler, faster way to guarantee persistent and consistent security — for any application, in any IT environment. For more information, visit www.guardicore.com.

