Guardicore Awarded 5 Stars In CRN's 2019 Partner Program Guide

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardicore , a leader in internal data center and cloud security, today announced CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized The Guardicore Partner Program with a 5 Star rating in the 2019 Partner Program Guide . Additionally, Guardicore applauds Senior Director of Channels Todd Bice for being named once again to the annual list of CRN Channel Chiefs.

CRN's annual guide identifies the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today, offered by the top technology suppliers for IT products and services. The 5 Star rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs. To determine the 2019 5 Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each Supplier's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

"We are delighted to once again be awarded this 5 Star rating from CRN. Our partners recognize that the Guardicore channel program is designed to drive success by aligning the award-winning capabilities of our Guardicore Centra Security Platform to partners' unique business models, helping to establish breakthrough go-to-market service offerings and driving new revenue streams," said Todd Bice, Senior Director of Channels, and a 2019 CRN Channel Chief .

Continued Bice, "Guardicore partners value the best-in-class visibility, software-defined segmentation, and real-time breach detection and response capabilities of our platform, which help to ensure protection of their clients' most critical assets as they face a growing attack surface and increasing complexities involved in defending hybrid environments. Today's honor, combined with continued traction in the Managed Security Services market and a 100 percent increase in new partner engagements since last year, demonstrates how much we value our partners and how our commitment to the channel has translated to success for their clients and businesses."

As a CRN Channel Chief Bice demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision and commitment to Guardicore's channel partner programs. Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff as a result of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community, and strategies for driving future growth and innovation.

Exclusive Networks recently joined the Guardicore Partner Program as its first value added distributor in North America. Laurent Daudré-Vignier, Exclusive Networks Executive Vice-President North America shares, "Partnering with Guardicore has enabled us to easily expand delivery of cloud security services to our clients. Through its innovative channel program Guardicore enables us to address potential blind spots for our customers, helping to protect critical data center assets in dynamic environments with software-defined micro-segmentation and distributed breach detection and automated attack mitigation."

Guardicore Partner Program

The award-winning Guardicore Partner Program offers differentiated go-to-market service offerings and revenue opportunities for our growing ecosystem of partners. It is designed to drive value for partners by helping them gain a competitive advantage in the security marketplace. Guardicore partners can leverage the Guardicore Centra Security Platform to deliver project-based service engagements, embed it into an operational services model or simply resell to address a specific use case. The Guardicore Partner Program was created to meet the unique needs of different partner types including resellers, service providers, managed security services and technology partners.

About Guardicore

Guardicore is a data center and cloud security company that protects your organization's core assets using flexible, quickly deployed, and easy to understand micro-segmentation controls. Our solutions provide a simpler, faster way to guarantee persistent and consistent security — for any application, in any IT environment. For more information, visit www.guardicore.com .

