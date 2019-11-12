Guardicore Centra Security Platform Verified as Citrix Ready

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardicore , a leader in cloud and internal data center security, today announced its solution has been verified as Citrix® Ready. The Citrix Ready technology partner program offers robust testing, verification, and joint marketing for Digital Workspace, Networking, and Analytics solutions – with over 30,000 verifications listed in the Citrix Ready Marketplace. Guardicore completed a rigorous testing and verification process for its Guardicore Centra security platform to ensure compatibility with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, providing confidence in joint solution compatibility.

"Using Guardicore Centra's micro-segmentation capabilities, Citrix customers can now more effectively create and enforce policies that isolate Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops securely, delivering a Zero Trust approach and preventing unauthorized access as well as lateral movement," said Sharon Besser, Vice President of Business Development, Guardicore. "By integrating with critical technologies from Citrix and other members of our partner ecosystem we enable customers to maximize the value of existing investments while transforming security in the cloud and software-defined data center."

"The Guardicore Centra security platform delivers a simple and intuitive way to apply micro-segmentation controls to reduce the attack surface, detect, and control breaches," said John Panagulias, Director, Citrix Ready. "With this integration and Citrix Ready validation, we can offer customers integrated security solutions that combine Guardicore Centra with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops to protect virtual workloads while enhancing productivity."

Virtual desktop infrastructure deployments require effective security controls that can scale without losing visibility and control. Unlike traditional deployments where end-user machines can be physically isolated from the data center and controlled and monitored, securing virtual environments requires a different approach, especially when applying principles of Zero Trust. Micro-segmentation is central to the network virtualization paradigm. It enables better security for these environments by isolating workloads from each other, controlling and enforcing security policies that prevent lateral movement attacks. Guardicore augments Citrix Virtual Apps and Citrix Virtual Desktops with micro-segmentation, using its advanced capabilities for flows, applications and users to create secure zones that enhance the application of Zero Trust without compromising productivity or user experience.

Available now, Guardicore Centra supports Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and older versions of Citrix XenApp and Citrix XenDesktop. Guardicore Centra for Citrix products can be found immediately in the Citrix Ready Marketplace .



About Guardicore

Guardicore is a data center and cloud security company that protects your organization's core assets using flexible, quickly deployed, and easy to understand micro-segmentation controls. Our solutions provide a simpler, faster way to guarantee persistent and consistent security — for any application, in any IT environment. For more information, visit www.guardicore.com .

