GuardiCore Enables Secure Rapid Container Deployment

Leveraging its pedigree in data center and cloud security innovations, GuardiCore protects containerized applications, empowering DevSecOps teams with various critical capabilities without hindering speed or hampering creativity. The GuardiCore Centra Security Platform secures the production and operational elements of containers by enabling IT security teams to see every container, pod and service, visualize their communication flows and secure them with micro-segmentation policies, while also detecting attacks and demonstrating compliance at scale in any infrastructure without any performance impact.

"As enterprises race to shift their data and applications to low cost, highly agile and scalable cloud platforms, they are increasingly relying on containers to help fuel that agility and scalability. However, the lack of visibility into containers impairs their ability to secure applications and workloads in run-time/production environments," said Pavel Gurvich, Co-founder and CEO, GuardiCore. "Just as virtual machines and virtual servers changed how security looks into and protects networks and servers, containers pose even more challenges for those charged with securing them. The addition of container-specific capabilities to GuardiCore's award-winning cloud workload protection platform enables the modern enterprise to deploy containers as much as, and as fast as, they want, without sacrificing security. Applying the innovative capabilities of our platform to address specific security challenges presented by containers, GuardiCore provides the visibility and scalability enterprises and service providers need to enforce security controls, solve compliance challenges, detect, investigate and contain threats."

Support for Container Security in Complicated Cloud Workloads

"Cloud workload protection platform vendors need to be able to provide visibility into containers and to distinguish and apply policies, based on individual containers, including network segmentation. This is an emerging critical requirement for organizations using containers to support microservices-style architectures and rapid DevSecOps workflows," wrote Neil MacDonald, VP Distinguished Analyst, Gartner in the report, Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms.

GuardiCore extends Centra's real-time visibility capabilities to include containers, including the ability to fully incorporate container orchestration, metadata and the ability to leverage native pod labels. Security and application development teams can view communication flows down to the process-level within pods and deploy granular micro-segmentation policies to protect and control communication flows against attacks and misconfigurations. In addition, the platform provides the ability to detect threats within individual containers and, in the event a container is compromised, quarantine it and prevent the spread of the attack. With these added capabilities, GuardiCore broadens its already extensive platform support to include Docker, OpenShift and Kubernetes containers, providing an integrated solution for all data center and cloud environments.

Operationalizing Cloud Workload Protection and Micro-Segmentation

In addition to capabilities that secure containerized applications, GuardiCore is making available new features in the Centra Security Platform which enable enterprises and service providers to operationalize cloud workload protection and micro-segmentation. These features include role-based access controls and the ability to save, share and recall visualization maps. Role-based access control allows administrators to tailor the scope of access based on specific labels such as a business unit, business application or workload. Save, share and recall visualization maps allow security operations personnel to save commonly used maps of communication flows, saving time and effort, enabling collaboration, and accelerating incident investigation.

Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms," Neil MacDonald, 26 March 2018. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About GuardiCore

GuardiCore is an innovator in data center and cloud security focused on delivering more accurate and effective ways to protect critical applications from compromise through unmatched visibility, micro-segmentation and real-time breach detection and response. Developed by cyber security experts in their field, GuardiCore is changing the way organizations are fighting cyber attacks. For more information, visit www.guardicore.com.

