GuardiCore Expands Global Partner Program To Enable Professional And Managed Security Services Providers

"Today's expanding attack surface and increasing complexities involved in protecting dynamic hybrid environments demand that partners be able to offer services and solutions that help ensure protection of their clients' most critical assets," said Todd Bice, Senior Director of Channels, and a 2018 CRN Channel Chief. "The GuardiCore Partner Program has been specifically designed to enable partners to deliver that value. We champion our partners' growth strategies with offerings that support three primary models. We specifically enable a wide-range of partner-led professional services engagements, embed into partner operational services to deliver managed security services or provide a traditional reseller model to address various use cases."

"GuardiCore enabled us to bring a unique and high-value managed security service to market," said Andy Hicks, Senior Director at Blue Bastion. "The GuardiCore Centra Security Platform is the centerpiece of the technology stack we leverage in delivering our Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service. It allows us to deliver unparalleled visibility, unauthorized lateral movement detection, dynamic and static deception, and micro-segmentation services on an integrated platform. The value it delivers is remarkable."

Managed Security Services

GuardiCore partners recognize the value of leveraging the best-in-class visibility, micro-segmentation, and real-time breach detection and response capabilities of the GuardiCore Centra Security Platform. Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) partners can leverage the unique combination of GuardiCore capabilities to offer highly differentiated services including managed detection and response (MDR), Microsegmentation-as-a-Service and Managed Cloud Workload Protection.

Professional Services

GuardiCore offers a floating licensing model for partners that can be leveraged in pre-sales discovery and to deliver a wide range of Professional Services engagements. The unprecedented visibility delivered with the GuardiCore Centra Security Platform allows partners to gain a deep contextual understanding of client environments that will set them apart from their competition and drive new revenue opportunities. Example projects may include security assessments, application dependency mapping, cloud migration, and incident response among others.

About the GuardiCore Channel Program

Recognized last week by CRN with a 5-Star rating in the 2018 Partner Program Guide, the GuardiCore Partner Program is designed to drive partner success by aligning its innovative platform capabilities to partner business models, helping to establish unique go-to-market service offerings and driving new revenue streams. GuardiCore offers generous margins, flexible partner licensing models, deal registration with protection and greater margins, and customized sales support and other enablement programs.

GuardiCore also offers Quick Start marketing funding for new partners to help drive awareness and accelerate pipeline opportunities. Visit www.guardicore.com/partners for more information, including details for new partner applications.

About GuardiCore

GuardiCore is an innovator in data center and cloud security focused on delivering more accurate and effective ways to protect critical applications from compromise through unmatched visibility, microsegmentation and real-time breach detection and response. Developed by the top cyber security experts in their field, GuardiCore is changing the way organizations are fighting cyber attacks in their data centers. For more information, visit www.guardicore.com.

GuardiCore Contact:

Cinthia Portugal

Guyer Group

206.619.8183

Cinthia.Portugal@guyergroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guardicore-expands-global-partner-program-to-enable-professional-and-managed-security-services-providers-300626094.html

SOURCE GuardiCore

Related Links

http://www.guardicore.com

