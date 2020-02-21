Guardicore Expands Its Centra Security Platform To Protect Cloud Native Applications And Simplify Segmentation Policy

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardicore , a leader in internal data center and cloud security, today announced several new capabilities in its Guardicore Centra Security Platform designed to help security architects visualize, segment, and protect cloud-native applications while further simplifying the process for reducing risk to mission-critical business applications through segmentation.

Building on its broad security coverage across hybrid data center environments, Guardicore protects cloud-native applications, including serverless computing and Platform as a Service (PaaS). This enables security teams to visualize and control access to cloud-native applications from the same Guardicore Centra Security Platform where they secure applications running on bare metal systems, virtual servers, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and containers. This provides security professionals with a single platform, giving them a single view of all applications and flows, and a single, consistent dashboard to create, update and enforce policies, dramatically simplifying security policy management in hybrid data center and cloud environments.

"Cloud-native application development is rapidly becoming the new standard for quickly building and scaling new business applications and optimizing existing ones," said Pavel Gurvich, Co-founder and CEO, Guardicore. "Until now, providing adequate protection of PaaS services such as AWS S3, Azure SQL, and GCP Cloud Run has required standalone security tools to properly visualize access to these services and apply access control policies, resulting in inefficient security policy management across hybrid environments. Guardicore has simplified this by integrating cloud-native support into the Guardicore Centra Security Platform. This allows security to keep up with the pace of DevOps while maintaining the appropriate levels of security to protect sensitive data and applications."

Security for Cloud-Native Applications

The Guardicore Centra Security Platform secures the production and operational elements of cloud-native applications by enabling IT security teams to visualize access to PaaS services, by user, system or cloud service, providing a visual map of all interactions between those services, including application flows. Guardicore segmentation policies then control access to cloud resources to ensure only sanctioned users and systems are allowed, blocking any unauthorized access, and reducing the attack surface of cloud-native applications.

Guardicore Centra uses multiple methods for data collection and policy enforcement for cloud-native applications, including cloud-native access control policies, cloud APIs, Guardicore agents, and utilizing code instrumentation mechanisms for serverless functions. This provides the ultimate flexibility in how to apply least privilege and reduce the attack surface of cloud-native services.

AI-Powered Segmentation

Whether deployed in existing on-premises data centers or in the cloud, segmenting applications often requires IT to manually classify assets and write segmentation rules to achieve the proper level of security. Guardicore already provides an intuitive, integrated workflow to minimize manual effort, but by leveraging AI, Guardicore Centra version 5 further accelerates and simplifies segmentation and ongoing policy management. Guardicore Centra's AI-powered segmentation makes asset classification even easier and reduces the time and effort needed to apply a segmentation policy to new or existing applications.

Based on intelligence collected from tens of thousands of applications and millions of flows from Guardicore customers, and combined with AI-based algorithms, Guardicore Centra provides asset classification and policy assistance in three main areas:

Automatic prioritization recommendations for application segmentation. Guardicore Centra automatically provides recommendations on which applications to segment first, based on Guardicore's continuous analysis of the applications that represent the greatest risk reduction opportunities. Scoping and classifying applications. To help reduce or even eliminate manual processes for labeling assets and components of a particular application, Guardicore Centra automatically discovers, scopes and provides recommendations for how to label an application for easy and seamless classification. Automatic segmentation policy recommendations. Guardicore Centra provides segmentation rule recommendations based on known application behavior and a pre-defined set of policy templates for common applications. For example, for Splunk users, Guardicore Centra will provide a pre-defined set of rules for securing this application with minimal to no human intervention. This provides a quick and easy way to reduce the risk without having to write new rules or rewrite rules for another application.

Guardicore will preview new features at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, CA, February 24, 2020 – February 27 in Guardicore Booth #4319 .

About Guardicore Centra

Guardicore Centra is a comprehensive data center and cloud security solution that delivers the simplest way to apply micro-segmentation controls to reduce the attack surface and detect and control breaches within east-west traffic. It provides deep visibility into application dependencies and enforces network and process-level policies to protect critical applications, in any environment.

About Guardicore

Guardicore is a data center and cloud security company that protects your organization's core assets using flexible, quickly deployed, and easy to understand micro-segmentation controls. Our solutions provide a simpler, faster way to guarantee persistent and consistent security — for any application, in any IT environment. For more information, visit www.guardicore.com.

