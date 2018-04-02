GuardiCore Given 5-Star Rating In CRN's 2018 Partner Program Guide

To determine the 2018 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

The GuardiCore Channel Program is designed to drive partner success by aligning key capabilities of its innovative Centra Security platform with partner business models that are evolving to encompass professional and managed security services, including Managed Detection & Response and Micro-segmentation-as-a-Service capabilities, charting new paths to revenue generation and differentiated service offerings. GuardiCore offers generous margins, flexible partner licensing models, deal registration with protection and greater margins, and customized sales support and enablement programs.

"Finding the right technology vendor to partner with can be a daunting task, given the vast array of choices now available to solution providers," said Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field and find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths and benefits. We are pleased to present our 2018 PPG list, recognizing the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today"

"The GuardiCore channel program was purpose built to empower partners to deliver GuardiCore's unique security platform to ensure protection of their clients' most critical assets," said Todd Bice, Senior Director of Channels, and a 2018 CRN Channel Chief. "We are privileged to be recognized by CRN for our innovations in the channel. This honor stands as a testament to the value we deliver to partners as they move to deliver new services while continuing to provide protection essential to hybrid data centers in a way that minimizes risk and ensures visibility, accuracy, and real-time breach detection and response, regardless of platform or environment."

The 2018 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

About GuardiCore

GuardiCore is an innovator in data center and cloud security focused on delivering more accurate and effective ways to protect critical applications from compromise through unmatched visibility, microsegmentation and real-time breach detection and response. Developed by cyber security experts in their field, GuardiCore is changing the way organizations are fighting cyber attacks. For more information, visit www.guardicore.com.

The Channel Company Contact:

Melanie Turpin

The Channel Company

(508) 416-1195

mturpin@thechannelco.com

GuardiCore Media Contact:

Cinthia Portugal

Guyer Group

Cinthia.Portugal@guyergroup.com

206.619.8183

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guardicore-given-5-star-rating-in-crns-2018-partner-program-guide-300622649.html

SOURCE GuardiCore

Related Links

http://www.guardicore.com

