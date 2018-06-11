GuardiCore Named A 2018 Cool Vendor In Security For Midsize Enterprises By Gartner

"We are honored to be recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor," said Pavel Gurvich, CEO and co-founder of GuardiCore. "We enable organizations to easily micro-segment their environments while continuously monitoring critical systems for breaches using deception and threat intelligence based reputation feed. Our unique, integrated approach enables organizations to significantly reduce risk and the complexity of managing security in their most critical environments. More importantly, we feel today's recognition as a Cool Vendor is one that can be celebrated by our entire team for the time, talent and passion committed to our vision and mission."

GuardiCore's flagship product, the Centra Security Platform, is the only security product on the market today that provides a single, scalable platform that covers five critical capabilities for effective data center security and protection: flow visualization, micro-segmentation, breach detection, automated analysis and response.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GuardiCore is an innovator in data center and cloud security focused on delivering more accurate and effective ways to protect critical applications from compromise through unmatched visibility, micro-segmentation and real-time breach detection and response. Developed by the top cyber security experts in their field, GuardiCore is changing the way organizations are fighting cyber attacks in their data centers. For more information, visit www.guardicore.com

