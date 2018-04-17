GuardiCore Named Info Security Product Guide's Gold Innovative Company Of The Year In 14th Annual 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

More than 40 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2018 Global Excellence Awards Finalists and Winners. Winners were announced during the awards dinner and presentation on April 16, 2018 in San Francisco attended by the finalists, judges and industry peers.

GuardiCore's flagship product, the Centra Security Platform, is the only security product on the market today that provides a single, scalable platform that covers five critical capabilities for effective data center security and protection: flow visualization, micro-segmentation, breach detection, automated analysis and response.

"Info Security Products Guide's recognition of our innovative and dynamic methods and technology is rewarding and validates our position as a leader in internal data center and cloud security," said Pavel Gurvich, CEO and co-founder of GuardiCore. "These awards, recognizing the company as a whole and our specific technology platform, are a direct reflection of the efforts, commitment and success of the entire GuardiCore team to deliver to customers more accurate and effective ways to stop and respond to advanced threats in dynamic cloud and data center environments."

About Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards

Info Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow's technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping cyber security and industry predictions & directions that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. Visit www.infosecurityproductsguide.com for the complete list of winners.

About GuardiCore

GuardiCore is an innovator in data center and cloud security focused on delivering more accurate and effective ways to protect critical applications from compromise through unmatched visibility, micro-segmentation and real-time breach detection and response. Developed by cyber security experts in their field, GuardiCore is changing the way organizations are fighting cyber attacks. For more information, visit www.guardicore.com.

