Guardicore New Compatibilities with Citrix® Power Enterprises' Secure Digital Transformation Initiatives

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardicore , the segmentation company disrupting the legacy firewall market, today announced additional integrations with Citrix and its flagship Centra segmentation platform that will help enterprises migrate to hybrid or cloud environments safely by securing endpoints, critical data, and business-critical applications.

Research from Dynatrace shows that 89% of CIOs say digital transformation has accelerated in the last 12 months, and 58% predict it will continue to speed up. The immediate shift to remote work has inspired many businesses to work with Citrix to adopt hybrid, multi-cloud environments to deliver a consistent employee experience and seamless access to the applications and data they need to perform optimally. During this transition, however, businesses must protect vulnerable workers and sensitive information during digital transformation initiatives.

"Cybercriminals often prey on organizations when their infrastructure is in transition," said Guardicore VP of Business Development Sharon Besser. "Our architecture allows us to support Citrix customers' everywhere and especially in hybrid multi-clouds to protect critical applications, endpoints, protect East-West traffic, and reduce risk while modernizing their infrastructure. Businesses that integrate segmentation into their digital transformation not only improve their security posture, they can also complete their project faster."

Citrix recently selected Microsoft Azure as their preferred cloud platform to move existing on-premises customers. With Guardicore, these businesses can implement a strategy that provides enhanced visibility and process-level security controls down to the workload for both data center and cloud assets. This gives security leaders the ability to protect endpoints, including those running Windows 10, and IT infrastructure while seamlessly moving data and business apps to the cloud.

"At the start of the remote work shift, we helped thousands of enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives to support their employees in working from home," said John Panagulias, Director, Developer and Partner Programs, Citrix. "Guardicore offers our customers not only security, but speed as its segmentation platform allows businesses to protect vital data and applications without disrupting the employee experience."

Guardicore is a Citrix Ready Partner and has the following compatibilities:

To learn more about Guardicore Centra platform, please visit the Citrix Ready Marketplace and Guardicore .

About Guardicore

Guardicore is the segmentation company disrupting the legacy firewall market. Our software-only approach is decoupled from the physical network, providing a faster alternative to firewalls. Built for the agile enterprise, Guardicore offers greater security and visibility in the cloud, data-center and endpoint. For more information, please visit www.guardicore.com or go to Twitter or LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Tim Morin

[email protected]

SOURCE Guardicore

Related Links

http://www.guardicore.com

