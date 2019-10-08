Guardicore Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardicore, a leader in cloud and internal data center security, today announced the availability of its Guardicore Centra security platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Guardicore customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

Guardicore Centra helps accelerate security migration from an on-premises data center to Azure. Additionally, it supports hybrid clouds and can protect legacy applications for those customers that prefer to keep such applications in their traditional data centers while migrating other applications to Azure. The Guardicore Centra security platform is also among the first cloud and data center micro-segmentation solutions in the market to achieve Microsoft IP Co-Sell status. This designation recognizes that Guardicore has demonstrated proven technology and deep expertise that helps customers achieve their cloud security goals.

"By implementing Guardicore Centra, combined with the range of powerful tools from Microsoft Azure, customers are able to gain the highest level of visibility and implement micro-segmentation for enhanced security. And they can do it faster and more effectively than traditional firewall technology with our simple-to-deploy overlay that can go to the cloud, stay on-premise, or do both at the same time," said Pavel Gurvich, CEO and cofounder, Guardicore. "Achieving this status demonstrates our commitment to the Microsoft partner ecosystem and our ability to deliver innovative solutions that help forward-thinking enterprise customers to secure their business-critical applications and data quickly, reduce the cost and burden of compliance, and secure cloud adoption."

Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp said, "We're pleased to welcome Guardicore and the Guardicore Centra security platform to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Guardicore is a data center and cloud security company that protects your organization's core assets using flexible, quickly deployed, and easy to understand micro-segmentation controls. Our solutions provide a simpler, faster way to guarantee persistent and consistent security — for any application, in any IT environment. For more information, visit www.guardicore.com.

