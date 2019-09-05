Guardicore Partners with Mellanox to Deliver Agentless and High-Performance Micro-Segmentation in Data Centers

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardicore, a leader in internal data center and cloud security, today announced that it has partnered with Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, to deliver the first agentless and high-performance, low latency micro-segmentation solution for high speed 10G-100G networks. The solution leverages both the Guardicore Centra security platform and Mellanox BlueField SmartNIC solutions to provide customers with hardware-embedded micro-segmentation security. This integration allows customers using BlueField SmartNICs to support micro-segmentation requirements for high speed networks or when other agent-based solutions cannot be used. The new solution is fully integrated and managed centrally by Guardicore Centra.

"The exponential growth of the global datasphere is fueling demand for data centers that can keep pace with the speed, scale and security necessary to support digitally driven business," said Pavel Gurvich, CEO and Co-founder, Guardicore. "We have long been committed to applying micro-segmentation techniques to help enterprise security teams cost-effectively reduce risk and limit the attack surface inside the data center without impacting performance. Partnering with Mellanox to offer an integrated solution is a natural extension of the many use cases we already support and allows us to address another set of specific customer requirements to protect data in high-speed, complex environments."

"The first agentless and high-performance micro-segmentation solution in the IT security industry, the combination of Guardicore Centra and BlueField enables ease of deployment and operations in both new and existing environments," said Ariel Levanon, VP Cyber Security, Mellanox Technologies. "The combined Guardicore and Mellanox solution enables enhanced visibility and policy enforcement without installing agents on compute nodes. Agents are integrated into the BlueField SmartNIC in a manner fully isolated from the application workload, while also complying with strict regulations and embracing DevOps automation. As a high-speed SmartNIC, BlueField delivers unmatched performance that enforces micro-segmentation policies in 100Gb/s networks at full wire speed."

Unleash The Full Potential of Micro-segmentation

The joint Guardicore-Mellanox solution addresses the challenges faced by enterprises seeking to gain visibility and to protect application workloads in high speed networks where it is not possible or practical to deploy and operate agents across their infrastructures, such as in cases of high frequency trading, multi-tenant hosting with cloud providers, or management of third-party appliances. The solution runs on the Mellanox BlueField SmartNIC, considered a computer on its own, and not on the enterprise infrastructure. It uses hardware offload to support high-speed and low-latency requirements. Deploying Guardicore technology on BlueField provides protection without compromising either the host or the compliance regulations in any way. Additionally, running the Guardicore solution integrated on BlueField delivers unmatched enforcement performance - allowing or blocking traffic at wire speed and without any impact to server performance. The solution gives enterprises the freedom to deploy Guardicore on every workload in any environment and at any scale, including private, public and hybrid cloud instances, while supporting the following deployment options:

Agentless with BlueField SmartNIC – fully isolated from the host

Hybrid – agent running on the compute node while taking advantage of the BlueField SmartNIC for hardware acceleration

Native – the agent runs directly on the compute node on the host operating-system or in a guest VM/container, which is the traditional type of deployment for microservices.

The best choice of deployment options varies based on the environment and type of workloads, etc., for every enterprise. BlueField is perfectly positioned for bare-metal and Kubernetes deployments; running agents on the SmartNIC removes the need to deploy and maintain agents in these environments, enabling enterprise DevOps automation. BlueField also enhances the out-of-box experience for enterprises as they roll out microservices across their infrastructures, delivering improved agility, resiliency and business continuity.

Resources

Please join our Guardicore and Mellanox experts on September 10 at 9:00 a.m. ET for a webinar to learn how Mellanox BlueField SmartNICs unleash the full potential of micro-segmentation. Topics addressed will include agentless micro-segmentation, security enforcement in hardware at full wire-speed, and full isolation. Register here to attend this session.

Availability

The joint Guardicore-Mellanox solution is available immediately from both vendors' network of value added resellers.

About Mellanox

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) is a leading supplier of end-to-end Ethernet and InfiniBand smart interconnect solutions and services for servers and storage. Mellanox interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications, unlocking system performance and improving data security. Mellanox offers a choice of fast interconnect products: adapters, switches, software and silicon that accelerate application performance and maximize business results for a wide range of markets including cloud and hyperscale, high performance computing, artificial intelligence, enterprise data centers, cyber security, storage, financial services and more.

About Guardicore

Guardicore is a data center and cloud security company that protects your organization's core assets using flexible, quickly deployed, and easy to understand micro-segmentation controls. Our solutions provide a simpler, faster way to guarantee persistent and consistent security — for any application, in any IT environment. For more information, visit www.guardicore.com .

Media Contact:

Alana Suko

Guyer Group

alana.suko@guyergroup.com

+1 (781) 258-5803

SOURCE Guardicore

Related Links

http://www.guardicore.com

