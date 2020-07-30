Guardicore Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardicore , the segmentation company disrupting the legacy firewall market, today announced it has received certification of its application with ServiceNow, the fastest-growing enterprise cloud software company in the world, available now in the ServiceNow Store. Certification by ServiceNow is only granted to apps available in the Store and signifies that Guardicore Centra has successfully completed a set of defined tests focused on Now Platform security, compatibility, performance, and integration interoperability.

Guardicore makes it easy for enterprises using ServiceNow to integrate disparate data sources and create a unified labeling scheme across their cloud infrastructure, data centers, and endpoints. When used with Guardicore, these data-driven insights help security teams visualize network traffic and accelerate segmentation initiatives aimed at reducing the attack surface and eliminating risk. ServiceNow's CMDB servers regularly sync with Guardicore Centra to ensure new on-premise and cloud workloads are labelled properly and protected.

Our innovative Centra platform uses the most advanced labeling and policy engines to deliver segmentation decoupled from the physical network to help agile enterprises gain visibility and secure their critical applications," said Sharon Besser, VP business development, Guardicore. "Integrating with ServiceNow's CMDB makes it easier than ever for our mutual customers to aggregate, analyze, and act on data-driven insights that protect critical data and prevent lateral movement inside their environment"

To learn more about Guardicore's partner program, please visit: https://www.guardicore.com/partners/

ServiceNow Store

The ServiceNow Store is the exclusive source for Now Certified apps from ISV Technology Partners that complement and extend ServiceNow and accelerate time to value for customers.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

About Guardicore

Guardicore is the segmentation company disrupting the legacy firewall market. Our software-only approach is decoupled from the physical network, providing a faster alternative to firewalls. Built for the agile enterprise, Guardicore offers greater security and visibility in the cloud, data-center and endpoint. For more information, please visit www.guardicore.com or go to Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Tim Morin

[email protected]

SOURCE Guardicore

Related Links

http://www.guardicore.com

