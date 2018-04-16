GuardiCore Recognized In Cloud Security And Micro-segmentation At RSA Conference By Cyber Defense Magazine Infosec Awards

The Cyber Defense Magazine Infosec Awards are judged by leading independent information security experts over a course of many months of review. "Cyber Defense Magazine is pleased to announce that GuardiCore has been selected as both Best Product in Cloud Security and Most Innovative Product in Micro-segmentation for the 2018 CDM InfoSec Awards," said Pierluigi Paganini, Editor in Chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.

The GuardiCore Centra Security Platform is the only security product on the market that provides a single, scalable platform that covers five critical capabilities for effective security in clouds and data centers: flow visualization, micro-segmentation, breach detection, automated analysis and response. Distributed per hypervisor or server, GuardiCore Centra secures internal data center traffic and scales to very large network sizes and traffic rates, with low impact on hypervisor/server performance. The GuardiCore approach to micro-segmentation is based on these three steps, Reveal, Build and Enforce, providing customers with the fastest way to implement micro-segmentation policy to secure their critical assets.

"Newer techniques are required to provide effective security in sophisticated cloud environments and micro-segmentation tackles the continuous evolving challenges head on by offering an approach and capabilities that simplify implementation and ensures success for our customers," said Pavel Gurvich, CEO and co-founder, GuardiCore. "We are grateful to Cyber Defense Magazine for these awards and recognition of GuardiCore's founding vision that security for the data center and cloud must keep up with the rate of constant change while also closing the gap between traditional security technology and a sophisticated threat actor's ingenuity."

"With Cybercrimes of various forms continuing to gain momentum, we are excited to see companies like GuardiCore rise to the forefront with innovative solutions addressing exploits in unique ways. We are proud to see GuardiCore as a winning innovator and were thrilled to see them win the Best Product Award in Cloud Security and Most Innovative Product in Micro-segmentation from our magazine. They won after we reviewed nearly 3,000 infosec companies, globally, because they are an innovator on a mission to help stop breaches and get one step ahead of the next threat, proactively," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 1.2 Million annual readers and growing, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group

About GuardiCore

GuardiCore is an innovator in data center and cloud security focused on delivering more accurate and effective ways to protect critical applications from compromise through unmatched visibility, micro-segmentation and real-time breach detection and response. Developed by cyber security experts in their field, GuardiCore is changing the way organizations are fighting cyber attacks. For more information, visit www.guardicore.com.

