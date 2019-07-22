Guardicore Selected as Finalist in Black Unicorn Awards for 2019

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardicore, a leader in internal data center and cloud security, today announced that is has been named a finalist in the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019, sponsored by Cyber Defense Magazine. Founded in Tel Aviv in 2013 Guardicore is a global company with more than 150 employees, a worldwide network of more than 50 partners and $110 million in venture funding from Battery Ventures, 83North, TPG, Qumra Capital and Deutsche Telecom Capital Partners and Partech.

Guardicore recognizes that traditional perimeter defenses are ineffective at reducing attack surface, maintaining compliance or deploying granular policies quickly and at scale, in today's dynamic, heterogeneous hybrid environments. Guardicore protects modern enterprise networks by constantly engaging with customers to understand their challenges in hybrid data centers and providing micro-segmentation to define security policies.

As one of thirty finalists, Guardicore is competing against many of the industry's leading providers of cybersecurity products and services for this prestigious award. The term "Black Unicorn" signifies a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value as determined by private or public investment ( Source ) and these awards showcase those companies with this kind of incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace. Ten winners will be announced on August 7, 2019 by Cyber Defense Magazine.

"It's exciting to see Guardicore making it into the finalist round among other cybersecurity industry leaders in our first annual Black Unicorn awards," said Judges Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group , David DeWalt of Night Dragon and Gary Miliefsky of Cyber Defense Media Group . Learn more about the judges at: Black Unicorn Awards 2019 .

"We are honored to be recognized as a finalist for this prestigious award as Guardicore continues to expand research areas to identify and prevent threats before they impact the enterprise organizations that put their trust in our hands," said Pavel Gurvich, CEO and co-founder of Guardicore. "We will continue to provide a simple and flexible solution to meet the current and future needs of the modern enterprise," added Gurvich.

Guardicore is a data center and cloud security company that protects your organization's core assets using flexible, quickly deployed, and easy to understand micro-segmentation controls. Our solutions provide a simpler, faster way to guarantee persistent and consistent security — for any application, in any IT environment. For more information, visit www.guardicore.com.

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 7th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group and David DeWalt of NightDragon. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019, please visit http://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-finalists/ .

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

