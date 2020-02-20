Guardicore Threat Intelligence Firewall Hardens Security Policies in Modern Data Centers

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardicore , a leader in cloud and internal data center security, today announced the availability of its Guardicore Threat Intelligence Firewall feature, integrated into its Guardicore Centra Security Platform. The Threat Intelligence Firewall goes beyond traditional firewall measures to help harden security profiles in complex cloud environments. Managed through Guardicore Centra's segmentation rules dashboard, it identifies and blocks incoming and outgoing connections to known malicious IPs, limiting the network attack surface and eliminating attacker activity before it reaches critical assets in the data center.

"With our Threat Intelligence Firewall, we eliminate suspicious activity before it even reaches our customers' data centers," said Ofri Ziv, Guardicore Vice President of Research and head of Guardicore Labs. "Automatically configured in Guardicore Centra, our Threat Intelligence Firewall is a smart firewall that is continually updated with new data about malicious IP addresses and domains, collected by threat intelligence sensors deployed in live production data centers and cloud deployments across the globe. By identifying, flagging and/or blocking the latest attack, scan, and command and control (C&C) threats, it gives customers the ability to easily and confidently reduce risk by preventing bad actors from gaining access to the data center environment."

With this new feature, Guardicore Centra is the only host-based segmentation platform to block traffic from malicious IP addresses identified through both its global network and local customer sources. Guardicore Threat Intelligence Firewall adds another layer of defense for security teams using the Guardicore Centra Security Platform to deploy simple and intuitive micro-segmentation controls that reduce the attack surface and detect and respond to breaches within east-west traffic. Guardicore customers benefit from:

Instant notifications provide accurate and real-time information that a customer environment has been compromised, allowing faster response.

Lists of malicious IPs are updated daily with the latest attack, scan, and C&C IPs.

Drastically reduce your attack surface to malicious actors that attempt to attack, scan, or make a C&C connection with your organization.

The Guardicore Threat Intelligence Firewall leverages data consumed from Guardicore's Cyber Threat Intelligence feed, a publicly available resource tracking potential threats specific to data center and cloud infrastructure, eliminating false positives. For more details visit Guardicore's blog .

About Guardicore

Guardicore is a data center and cloud security company that protects your organization's core assets using flexible, quickly deployed, and easy to understand micro-segmentation controls. Our solutions provide a simpler, faster way to guarantee persistent and consistent security — for any application, in any IT environment. For more information, visit www.guardicore.com.

