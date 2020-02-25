GuardKnox Opens New Subsidiary in Detroit to Support Growing North American Automotive Client Base, Expand Global Reach

DETROIT, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GuardKnox , the automotive industry's first global Cybertech tier supplier of secure, service-oriented, and high-performance computing solutions, announced today the opening of a new subsidiary, GuardKnox USA, in Detroit. Joe Romeo, who held senior roles at both Ford and Bosch, has been appointed Managing Director to lead GuardKnox USA.

Located in the world's automotive capital, the new subsidiary will enable GuardKnox to better serve its existing US customers, build strategic partnerships, and initiate new business development activities in the US market. GuardKnox is currently onboarding new business development, project managers, and engineering employees to staff the US subsidiary.

"We are thrilled to have a veteran automotive professional like Joe join the team and help us establish a larger footprint not only in America's largest automotive hub, but the world's center of vehicle innovation," said Moshe Shlisel, Co-Founder and CEO of GuardKnox. "This expansion opens the door for us to further build out our presence in the US and enables our company to continue to grow and develop relationships within the automotive sector."

Romeo holds an MBA from the University of Michigan and a master's degree in Engineering from Cornell. He brings over 20 years of experience as an engineering and business leader at Ford and Bosch.

"I look forward to working with the GuardKnox team and leading the expansion into this pivotal automotive market," said Romeo. "Today's drivers are demanding a new in-vehicle experience that is easily customizable, but also secure, and GuardKnox has the technology and solutions to make this vision a reality. I am excited to introduce these cutting-edge products to both current and future business partners in the US."

GuardKnox's secure, services-oriented, high-performance computing solutions serve as the foundation for added connectivity, infotainment services, applications, amenities, and vehicle customization, while simultaneously protecting vehicles against unauthorized access or manipulation. The company's patented hardware and software products empower OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, and the aftermarket to deliver the next generation of secure, services-oriented, connected vehicles.

GuardKnox's new office is strategically located in Livonia, Michigan, in the heart of the Metropolitan Detroit automotive corridor. The company has an additional subsidiary located in Stuttgart, Germany, and will continue expanding into new global markets.

About GuardKnox

GuardKnox is the automotive industry's first and only global Cybertech supplier empowering OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, and the aftermarket to deliver the next generation of automotive innovation safely and securely through its patented technology. GuardKnox's service-oriented, secured solutions protect vehicles against unauthorized access or manipulation, while simultaneously serving as a building block for added connectivity, infotainment services, and vehicle personalization. Requiring no constant connectivity, its patented hardware and software solutions thwart cybersecurity attacks, create an improved end-user experience, and generate revenue opportunities for OEMs. Founded in 2016, GuardKnox is led by a team with decades of experience in providing cyber solutions to Israeli Air Force defense systems. GuardKnox is based in Israel, with subsidiary locations in Stuttgart, Germany, and Detroit, Michigan.

