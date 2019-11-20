GuardRails raises USD750k to help businesses create bullet-proof software

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GuardRails, a SaaS-based software security provider, today announced a USD750k seed financing round led by Cocoon Capital, a Singapore-based early-stage venture capital firm. GuardRails helps developers find, fix, and prevent security vulnerabilities in real-time at a low cost and has close to 800 software teams on its platform.

GuardRails was founded by Stefan Streichsbier, a renowned Austrian security expert who co-authored the first certifiable security standard in the European Union for web application security. As an early pioneer in DevSecOps, he witnessed first-hand the problems associated with traditional security scanning solutions.

"Currently, companies need a small army to deploy and integrate security solutions tightly into the development workflows, after which they find heaps of cryptic vulnerabilities without any useful information on how to fix them. This is something not many companies, especially small businesses, can afford to do," said Stefan Streichsbier, founder and CEO of GuardRails.

Security breaches cost organisations in the United States an average of $8.2 million, more than double the global average of $3.9 million. It was also found that 43% of online attacks are now aimed at small businesses, where 60% go out of business within six months of being victimised. These breaches not only threaten the operations of critical infrastructure, but ultimately impact the lives of ordinary people as well, impacting industries in healthcare, education and transport.

Having graduated from ICE71 Accelerate in May 2019, GuardRails is already trusted by almost 800 development teams across the United States, United Kingdom, Europe and Asia who use GuardRails to secure their critical business infrastructure, including their web and mobile applications.

DevSecOps, development, security and operations, is the philosophy of integrating security practices within the DevOps process. Till date, GuardRails has added support for 10 programming languages, and most recently launched support for GitLab in addition to GitHub. GuardRails has also been made available for on-premise deployments and is adding support for software repository BitBucket by the end of the month.

"GuardRails enforces rock solid software for enterprises down to the smallest SMEs. The interconnected, real-time nature of modern societies requires securing even the smallest software nugget. We have been incredibly impressed by the quality and agility of the GuardRails team and are truly excited to join their journey," said Will Klippgen, Managing Partner at Cocoon Capital.

