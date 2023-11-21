Guardz Launches Growth Hub to Empower MSPs with Cybersecurity Sales Support, ROI Reports, and Prospecting Tools

The cybersecurity company's latest offering enables MSPs to better protect and serve existing SME customers and foster new business conversion

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardz , the cybersecurity company securing and insuring SMEs, today introduced its Growth Hub for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), which offers them a range of cybersecurity tools to serve their small to medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers, including ROI reporting, AI-powered risk assessment prospecting reports, and support tools to grow their client base.

Tasked with simultaneously managing the various needs of businesses across a variety of platforms and tools, MSPs must detect, monitor, and resolve a vast amount of security incident alerts and logs. They are challenged with doing so, all while facing a growing number of attack vectors and breaches; in fact, small businesses are experiencing record-high attacks, with 73% having suffered a cybersecurity incident in the last year. In order to best protect these important and vulnerable businesses, MSPs require seamless platforms, cost-efficient and holistic solutions, and support for sales and business development.

With these needs in mind, Guardz has launched its MSP Growth Hub to empower its MSP partners with streamlined and effective support in prospecting and securing their SME customers. In addition to Guardz's all-in-one cybersecurity and insurance solution, which enables MSPs to continuously monitor and protect SMEs' entire range of assets, the Growth Hub provides MSPs with the following benefits:

On-demand ROI reports, which enable MSPs to demonstrate their immediate value to SMEs by assessing attack attempts, alert remediation, and employee security posture.

An AI-powered cyber risk assessment prospecting tool that leverages machine learning to assess businesses' particular cybersecurity vulnerabilities, providing MSPs with in-depth security posture reports of their prospective customers.

Seamless communication with Guardz channel managers, who can connect MSPs to customer success and support.

A subscription overview widget displaying each MSP's customers' subscription status for both trial and paying customers.

A gallery of curated sales and marketing assets, from industry-specific one-pagers to comprehensive SME-facing sales decks, designed to assist with MSP business development. Guardz also provides brand customization, enabling MSPs to personalize the materials with their own name, logo, and contact details to ensure a consistent brand experience across content.

Access to the Guardz referral program, which offers a commission of up to $1,000 per MSP conversion.

"Our holistic platform was built to democratize cybersecurity for small and mid-sized businesses and enable MSPs to thrive," said Dor Eisner, CEO and Co-Founder of Guardz. "With everything required for an MSP to protect a business and expand their customer base in one place, we're allowing our MSP partners to significantly and easily increase their range of capabilities while fostering meaningful business conversion and increasing their revenue streams."

Visit the Guardz blog to learn more about the MSP Growth Hub.

About Guardz

Guardz is a holistic cybersecurity solution built to empower MSPs to secure and insure SMEs against ever-evolving threats such as phishing, ransomware attacks, data loss, and user risks by leveraging AI and a multilayered approach. The solution streamlines cybersecurity with its automated detection and response capabilities across users, emails, devices, data, and cloud apps, all from a single pane of glass. By combining robust cybersecurity technology and deep insurance expertise, Guardz ensures that businesses' security is consistently monitored, managed, and optimized to prevent the next attack and mitigate the risk. Guardz was founded in 2022 by Dor Eisner and Alon Lavi along with a team of cyber and insurance experts who combine innovation, experience, and creativity to create a safer digital world for small businesses.

