Guardz Partners with SuperOps to Offer MSPs Optimized Cybersecurity for their SMB Clients

SuperOps and Guardz are safeguarding MSPs and fortifying businesses amidst the alarming cybersecurity threat surge

MIAMI, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardz , the cybersecurity company securing and insuring small and medium-size businesses, today announced a partnership with future-ready, AI-powered unified PSA-RMM platform SuperOps . With Guardz seamlessly integrated into the SuperOps platform, Managed Service Providers (MSPs) can efficiently support their clients throughout the security lifecycle, reducing time and effort while ensuring comprehensive protection.

In today's ever-evolving digital landscape, SMBs face heightened risks from sophisticated cyber threats, often targeted due to perceived vulnerabilities. The consequences of a breach can be severe, ranging from financial loss to reputational damage, and even business termination. To counter these rising threats, many SMBs engage the assistance of MSPs to prioritize cybersecurity, adopt proactive measures, and ensure robust defense mechanisms.

By integrating Guardz's AI-powered, unified cybersecurity platform, which is purpose-built for SMBs, with the powerful SuperOps PSA-RMM platform, MSPs will be empowered to protect their SMB customers with a seamless and streamlined experience of the two platforms together, eliminating the need to toggle between them. This reduces the time and effort needed for MSPs to support their customers' growing cybersecurity needs. This integration, which includes information and alerts from the Guardz platform available directly within the SuperOps accounts, empowers MSP users to efficiently manage their clients' cybersecurity posture within the familiar interface of their existing SuperOps environment, and simplifies customer support processes.

"For Guardz, this partnership is instrumental in extending our reach and protecting and serving more SMBs and MSPs globally," said Dor Eisner, CEO and co-founder of Guardz. "By joining forces with SuperOps, we can offer MSPs and small businesses a more cohesive experience, enhancing their ability to safeguard their digital assets across all the different attack vectors more effectively and easily. This synergy not only allows SMBs to defend against evolving threats, but also gives them the peace of mind needed to focus on what matters most – growing their business."

Leveraging the advanced capabilities of Guardz, SuperOps will provide MSPs with complimentary risk assessments for their existing and prospective SMB customers to reveal the precise level of risk these businesses face. This, in addition to the streamlined and integrated Guardz and SuperOps platforms, significantly augments the value proposition for the MSP community, empowering them to deliver superior customer service and offering a crucial resource for business development initiatives.

"We are thrilled to partner with Guardz to offer unmatched cybersecurity solutions to SMBs and the MSPs tasked with safeguarding them. This partnership allows MSPs to offer their SMB clients a robust security solution with minimal integration effort. The complimentary risk assessments provide valuable insights that empower technicians to manage client security with greater efficiency, translating to a more profitable service offering for MSPs and enhanced protection for their clients," said Arvind Parthiban, CEO and Co-founder of SuperOps. "Our mutual commitment to innovation and unwavering focus on customer satisfaction drives us to empower the global SMB community with cutting-edge tools and technologies, setting a new benchmark for digital resilience and security."

He also stressed the urgent need to address the surge in cyberattacks, with the cost of global cybercrime damage expected to grow by 15% per year over the next two years, reaching $10.5 trillion annually by 2025 .

About Guardz

Guardz is a holistic cybersecurity solution built to empower MSPs to secure and insure SMBs against ever-evolving threats such as phishing, ransomware attacks, data loss, and user risks by leveraging AI and a multilayered approach. The solution streamlines cybersecurity with its automated detection and response capabilities across users, emails, devices, data, and cloud apps, all from a single pane of glass. By combining robust cybersecurity technology and deep insurance expertise, Guardz ensures that businesses' security is consistently monitored, managed, and optimized to prevent the next attack and mitigate the risk. Guardz was founded in 2022 by Dor Eisner and Alon Lavi along with a team of cyber and insurance experts who combine innovation, experience, and creativity to create a safer digital world for small businesses.

About SuperOps

SuperOps is a unified PSA-RMM platform powered by AI and intelligent automation, built for future-focused MSPs. The company was founded in 2020 by serial entrepreneur Arvind Parthiban and Jayakumar Karumbasalam. With a deep commitment to innovation and a focus on customer success, SuperOps equips MSPs with the tools they need to streamline operations, enhance service delivery, and scale their businesses. SuperOps is backed by marquee investors, Addition, March Capital, Matrix Partners India, Elevation Capital, and Tanglin Venture Partners.

