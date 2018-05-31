Guardzilla Helps Dad See and Protect His World 360-Degrees

From keeping an extra eye on kids and pets, to deterring unwanted guests, Guardzilla delivers peace of mind for dad with cameras offering 180-degree and state-of-the-art 360-degree monitoring coupled with a host of features including a 100dB siren, two-way communication, PIR motion detection, dedicated call buttons, night vision, and geofencing – all at an affordable price.

"Guardzilla is the ideal solution for today's tech savvy dad who often needs to be in two places at once," said Terry Bader, chief revenue officer, Guardzilla. "With the swipe of a finger dad can get live streaming HD video of the entire room, offering three times greater field of view than typical security cameras. This breakthrough 360-degree panoramic viewing experience – which earned Guardzilla a 2018 CES Innovation Award – lets dad monitor, detect and connect to his entire home environment and the things he cares about most from the palm of his hand.

DIY Home Monitoring

Keeping tabs while at work or on-the-go is effortless with Guardzilla's innovative security solutions including the Guardzilla 360 Indoor All-in-One HD Camera and Guardzilla 180 Indoor Wi-Fi All-in-One HD Camera.

An extra eye when it matters most: With school coming to an end a new schedule kicks off filled with playdates, family travel and endless summer playtime fun. With Guardzilla, dad can feel at ease knowing that with the touch of a button he can view what's going on at home while he's away, receive alerts when motion is detected, and use convenient two-way communication to check on the kids at any time of the day. Keeping tabs on who's coming and going: Whether it's a friend, an unexpected visitor, or even a high schooler out past curfew, with Guardzilla all-in-one cameras dad will know exactly who is at the front door and surrounding areas at all times. For added convenience, a built-in 100dB siren allows dad to arm the camera to greet intruders with an ear-piercing sound guaranteed to send unwanted visitors running. Connect with furry friends: Gone are the days of chewed shoes and mid-day mischief for our furry little friends. With the swipe of a finger, dad can check in and communicate with "Fido" via a live HD stream and convenient two-way communication, offering a friendly reminder to get off the couch. Guardzilla provides an easy-to-install and interactive pet monitoring solution so dad can keep an eye on the entire household.

Availability and Pricing

The Guardzilla 360 Indoor All-in-One HD Camera (MSRP $229.99) and Guardzilla 180 Indoor Wi-Fi All-in-One HD Camera (MSRP $99.99) are available now through Wal-Mart online and retail locations. For more information on the Guardzilla Wi-Fi cameras visit www.Guardzilla.com.

About Guardzilla

Founded in 2014, Guardzilla, a Wi-Fi security and home monitoring company, was established to break the barrier that kept homeowners and renters from protecting their loved ones and property due to the high installation cost and onerous monthly fees security companies charge. Individuals can monitor and protect their family members, pets, home and small business with Guardzilla's easy-to-use, affordable, and customizable security systems that stream video to user's smartphones in real time. For more information, please visit our website at www.guardzilla.com, and follow us on Facebook.

