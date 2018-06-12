Guardzilla Unveils Industry-First Outdoor/Indoor 360-Degree All-in-One Home Security Camera

The new camera and the companion Guardzilla mobile app deliver an unmatched set of security and surveillance features. These include live, interactive 360-degree video monitoring from any smartphone device, instant motion detection phone alerts for the entire environment, and an IP65-rated weatherproof design allowing it to withstand extreme cold, heat, and moisture conditions. When activated through the Guardzilla app, the integrated 90dB siren acts as a deterrent to intruders while simultaneously triggering video of the event. The Guardzilla 360 Outdoor/Indoor camera can be powered by its rechargeable battery or power cord and offers both a magnetic hanging ball mount and base stand, allowing the camera to be easily and stealthily powered and hung from a ceiling, wall or eave, and placed on any flat surface outdoors or in.

"The Guardzilla 360 Outdoor/Indoor Camera changes the game on outdoor video security monitoring. Its 360-degree field-of-view is three times greater than typical security cameras, allowing users to monitor and protect their entire environment – not just one third of it – from their smartphone," said Terry Bader, chief revenue office, Guardzilla. "It's a simple-to-use, feature-rich solution ideal for almost any home or business seeking affordable, effective monitoring and security for their property, both outdoors and indoors."

Users operate their Guardzilla 360 Outdoor/Indoor Camera through Guardzilla's free, simple and intuitive mobile app available for iOS devices on the App Store and Android devices from Google Play. The app gives users complete control of the camera and Guardzilla's cloud-based features including: arming/disarming the camera, setting motion detection push notifications and emails, viewing event history video event footage, activating the 90dB siren, and experiencing full-duplex two-way communication with those near the camera. The universal Guardzilla app can connect to multiple Guardzilla cameras and provides multi-users support, ideal for spouses, children, and roommates.

The Guardzilla 360 Outdoor/Indoor All-in-One Wi-Fi camera is now available at Best Buy nationwide for $229.99. To see a live demonstration of the Guardzilla 360-degree view text "360" to 833-360-3366. For more information on the Guardzilla 360 Outdoor/Indoor Wi-Fi Camera visit www.Guardzilla.com.

About Guardzilla

Founded in 2014, Guardzilla, a Wi-Fi security and home monitoring company, was established to break the barrier that kept homeowners and renters from protecting their loved ones and property due to the high installation cost and onerous monthly fees security companies charge. Individuals can monitor and protect their family members, pets, home and small business with Guardzilla's easy-to-use, affordable, and customizable security systems that stream video to user's smartphones in real time. For more information, please visit our website at www.guardzilla.com, and follow us on Facebook.

