Guava Launches Huddle, a New Community Platform for Black Entrepreneurs

Guava supports underserved business owners by increasing access to capital and operational resources

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guava, the premier banking and networking platform for Black entrepreneurs, creators and small business owners, announced today the launch of a new community hub, Huddle. The platform connects the dots for entrepreneurs, empowering members by fostering engagement, collaboration and support to grow and scale their businesses. 

Guava champions the tenacity and triumphs of Black business owners. The goal of Huddle is to ensure that all members can benefit from mutual collaboration and can gain from and contribute to the collective pool of knowledge to help uplift others.

Kelly Ifill, Founder and CEO of Guava, said, "Small business owners have faced unprecedented challenges over the last three years, from business closures, to supply chain issues, to inflation. Black business owners have faced the same challenges while also fighting an uphill battle against unconscious bias, structural challenges, and institutionalized racism. We built Huddle so these entrepreneurs can connect, collaborate, and learn from each other, while also celebrating and supporting our collective achievements."

Unique membership features include:

  • Member discounts
  • Access to live events
  • Curated content from industry experts
  • Access to funding vehicles

To learn more about the community platform please visit: Huddle.

Guava will also host a live webinar for the public on August 9 on how to build your online retail business. Participants can sign up at this link.  

Founded in 2021, Guava offers digital banking services and a community platform built to address the specific needs of Black entrepreneurs. Guava announced a funding round of $2.4 million in July 2022 to continue building and scaling the platform.

About Guava

Guava is a digital bank designed for and by Black small business owners. We are tackling the racial wealth gap head-on by facilitating the development, growth and resilience of our small businesses, the backbone of our communities. For more information, visit joinguava.com.

