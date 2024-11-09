Guayakí Yerba Mate Selected As A Good Housekeeping 2024 Best Kitchen Gear, Coffee, and Tea Award Winner

Honoring Tradition and Sustainability with Industry Recognition

SEBASTOPOL, Calif., Nov. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guayakí Yerba Mate , a trailblazer in the yerba mate and organic beverage industries, today proudly announces that its Traditional Organic Loose Leaf Yerba Mate has been awarded in Good Housekeeping's coveted 2024 Best Kitchen Gear, Coffee, and Tea Awards. View the complete list of winners here .

Guayakí's Traditional Loose Leaf Yerba Mate offers a pure blend of naturally caffeinated yerba mate leaves, delivering smooth energy, rooted in tradition. Loose leaf makes the centuries-old mate ritual of sharing mate accessible to everyone, whether enjoyed using a traditional gourd or brewed in a French press. Each sip supports Guayakí's mission of regenerative agriculture, fair trade, and ecosystem restoration, deepening partnerships with local growers and Indigenous communities.

"Our Traditional Loose Leaf Yerba Mate has always been more than just a drink—it's a bridge between cultures, a celebration of heritage, and a commitment to regenerating people and the planet," said Robyn Rutledge, Executive Chairman of Guayakí Yerba Mate.

Guayakí's iconic yellow cans and distinction as the world's first Regenerative Organic Certified® loose leaf mate illustrate the brand's commitment to growing the yerba mate category with products that drive positive change. As a founding B Corp and the 2024 Mindful Awards Company of the Year , Guayakí Yerba Mate has aspired to create a net positive impact in the world with its regenerative business model for nearly 30 years.

Learn how to brew yerba mate at home here , and discover its rich heritage at Guayaki.com.

About Guayakí Yerba Mate

Based in Sebastopol and Venice, California, Guayakí [Gwy-uh-kee] is the leader in yerba mate [yer-bah ma-tay] beverages. As a certified B Corp and registered Social Purpose Corporation, Guayakí's regenerative business model aspires to create a net positive impact in the world throughout its operations and supply web, starting at the source. That's why Guayakí sources shade-grown, certified regenerative, organic, and fair-trade mate that helps conserve and restore the Atlantic Forest in South America. Guayakí works closely with smallholder and Indigenous producers to implement its high environmental and social impact standards and invest in community-driven projects. Guayakí products are available at more than 45,000 stores across the US and Canada. More information about retail locations and products can be found online at www.Guayaki.com.

