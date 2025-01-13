Guayakí Yerba Mate Strengthens Nationwide Distribution Network to Accelerate Growth

Market-Leading Yerba Mate Brand Transitions to Predominantly Third-Party Distribution

SEBASTOPOL, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guayakí Yerba Mate , the U.S. leader and pioneer in organic beverages and regenerative business, announces the completion of its transition to a predominantly third-party distribution model. This shift marks a major milestone in the brand's growth journey, unlocking new opportunities to expand its reach and bring its iconic yellow cans to even more communities across the U.S. and Canada.

"This transition to a third-party distribution model positions Guayakí for its next growth phase," said Jared Riddle, Head of Distribution at Guayakí Yerba Mate. "This latest transition is a strong step forward, but it's the strength of our entire distribution network that ensures we can continue meeting rising demand while staying true to our mission and values."

In the last three years, Guayakí has achieved full U.S. coverage, added more than 40,000 outlets, and strengthened its presence across major retailers. The brand now holds 86 percent market share in the yerba mate category and has been recognized as 2024's Mindful Company of the Year.

By partnering with leading distributors in every market, Guayakí is poised to accelerate growth, enhance in-store execution, and share the vibrant culture and benefits of yerba mate with even more communities.

About Guayakí Yerba Mate

Based in Sebastopol and Venice, California, Guayakí [Gwy-uh-kee], the 2024 Mindful Awards Company of the Year, is the leader in yerba mate [yer-bah ma-tay] beverages. As a certified B Corp and registered Social Purpose Corporation, Guayakí's regenerative business model aspires to create a net positive impact in the world throughout its operations and supply web, starting at the source. That's why Guayakí sources shade-grown, certified regenerative, organic, and fair trade mate that helps conserve and restore the Atlantic Forest in South America. Guayakí works closely with smallholder and Indigenous producers to implement its high environmental and social impact standards and invest in community-driven projects. Guayakí products are available at more than 45,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada. More information about retail locations and products can be found online at www.Guayaki.com.

