GUC GLink™ Chip Leverages proteanTecs' Die-to-Die Interconnect Monitoring

HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, announced the results of its collaboration with advanced ASIC provider, Global Unichip Corporation (GUC), are shared in a new white paper.

GUC integrates proteanTecs die-to-die (D2D) interconnect monitoring in their GLink™ chip.

The GUC and proteanTecs collaboration started with the reliability monitoring of high bandwidth memory (HBM) interfaces and has continued with GUC's second generation of its GLink™ interface, known as GLink 2.0. GLink is a high bandwidth die-to-die (D2D) parallel interface that features industry-leading performance, including low latency and power efficiency. proteanTecs' interconnect monitoring solution was integrated into the GLink test chip to provide GUC enhanced visibility in testing and characterizing the PHY and to enhance the end product with in-field performance and reliability monitoring.

"proteanTecs is the only company today offering comprehensive visibility into high bandwidth D2D interfaces," said Igor Elkanovich, CTO at GUC. "Their high-resolution interconnect monitoring solutions deliver parametric lane grading with 100-percent lane and pin coverage, empowering us with critical insights that both accelerate and enhance our device testing and characterization, and offer our customers in-mission lifetime monitoring."

"GUC's 2.5D/ 3D advanced packaging technologies are playing an important role in addressing the semiconductor industry's 'More than Moore' evolution to chiplets and heterogeneous integration," said Evelyn Landman, co-founder and CTO at proteanTecs. "We look forward to our continued collaboration on GUC's family of D2D interface solutions as we support the expanding advanced packaging ecosystem."

Silicon results and key findings are now available in a new white paper and will be shared in technical presentations and a webinar.

The white paper, " GUC GLink Test Chip Uses In-Chip Monitoring and Deep Data Analytics for High Bandwidth Die-to-Die Characterization ," is available here.

," is available here. The presentation titled " GUC's GLink Case Study : Performance and Reliability Monitoring for Heterogeneous Packaging, Combining Deep Data with Machine Learning Algorithms ," will be delivered at numerous industry events, including in North America on Oct. 26 , Europe on Nov. 8 , and China on Dec. 6 .

," will be delivered at numerous industry events, including in on , on , and on . proteanTecs will host a webinar on "The Era of Chiplets and Heterogeneous Integration: Challenges and Emerging Solutions to Support 2.5D and 3D Advanced Packaging" with speakers from GUC and Yole Développement. To attend this Nov. 16 webinar, register here.

Both proteanTecs and GUC are contributing members of the UCIe™ (Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express) Consortium, which is uniting industry leaders in building an interoperable, multi-vendor ecosystem and standardizing future generations of D2D interconnects and protocol connections.

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC Leader, who provides the semiconductor industry with leading IC implementation and SoC manufacturing services, using advanced process and packaging technology. Based in Hsin-chu Taiwan, GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, visit www.guc-asic.com.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is a leading provider of deep data monitoring solutions for advanced electronics in the Datacenter, Automotive, Communications and Mobile markets. Based on Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT), the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT agents, the company's analytics platform delivers predictive insights and visibility, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in the U.S., India and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

