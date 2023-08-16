Gucci and JD.com Announce Digital Partnership and Launch of Official Gucci Flagship Store

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gucci and JD.com are delighted to announce a digital partnership and the highly anticipated launch of the official Gucci digital flagship store on the e-commerce leader's platform. This marks the first time the Italian luxury brand will bring its unique fashion authority and 102-year-old legacy of Italian craftsmanship to the JD.com community.

Users searching for "Gucci" within the JD.com app will be invited to explore the House's official flagship store and shop for their favorite items. This will also include a full range experience of Gucci brand services, all within a seamless and secure digital ecosystem. An exceptional customer experience is at the heart of this new collaboration, where customers can browse the store's extensive range of timeless icons and new-season ready-to-wear, handbags, travel, shoes, jewelry, watches, and accessories for men and women. They will also have special access to Gucci's online client advisor service before ordering their desired products.

The opening of the new digital flagship store marks a milestone in the partnership between Gucci and JD.com and underscores their commitments to digital innovation. In response to the evolving digital ecosystem, JD.com continuously delivers cutting-edge digital solutions to fulfill diverse needs. This includes the development of diversified models tailored for the luxury industry, leveraging its state-of-the-art supply chain capabilities and open ecosystem. With the launch of its new online environment on JD.com, Gucci will elevate shopping experiences that are tailored to the tastes of JD.com's customer base and further explore the unique digital landscape of China using both brands' respective technological strengths to set a new standard in online luxury shopping, expand their market reach, and pioneer original approaches to digital marketing.

In celebration of the upcoming Chinese Valentine's Day on August 22, Gucci's official flagship store on JD.com will offer a selection of gifts that showcase the House's exquisite craftsmanship and romantic aesthetic. Featuring floral motifs symbolizing the blossoming of love and emotions, the collection will also present a purse designed exclusively for JD.com customers to celebrate this special occasion. To enhance the moment, customers will also be able to share their heartfelt sentiments with personalized greeting E-cards to accompany their purchase.

About Gucci

Founded in Florence, Italy, in 1921, Gucci is one of the world's leading luxury brands. Following the House's centenary, Gucci forges ahead continuing to redefine luxury while celebrating creativity, Italian craftsmanship, and innovation.
Gucci is part of the global luxury group Kering, which manages renowned Houses in fashion, leather goods, jewelry, and eyewear.
Discover more about Gucci at www.gucci.com

About JD.com

JD.com, also known as Jingdong, is a technology and service enterprise with supply chain at its core. A renowned leader in China's e-commerce industry, the company has expanded across retail, technology, logistics, healthcare, insurance, property development, industrials, private label, and international business. Serving nearly 600 million customers, JD.com is one of China's largest overall retailers and the premier online destination for luxury brands.

