GUDEA Unveils "The ABCs of Influence," a New Platform Feature That Classifies Audience Behavior to Reveal Who Drives Online Conversations

The new behavioral analytics feature identifies who and how users are shaping narratives in real time, with enhanced speed and accuracy that translate into actionable insights.

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GUDEA, the leading AI-powered narrative intelligence platform, today announced the launch of its latest feature: the Audience Behavior Classification (ABCs) of Influence. The new capability expands GUDEA's core analytics engine to move beyond what is being said online to detect who is driving the conversation, whether it's authentic or inauthentic.

The ABCs of Influence goes beyond content analysis, enabling organizations to instantly classify audience behavior across five behavioral roles that analyze the level of influence users have. This helps brand managers, policymakers, and institutions leverage types of engagement and protect their reputation, as well as weather any narrative.

"Our goal isn't to label users, but to understand how behavioral patterns shape the stories we see online," said Keith Presley, founder and CEO of GUDEA. "The ABCs of Influence help our clients separate organic engagement from coordinated campaigns and act on emerging narratives before they go viral."

Built on GUDEA's proprietary User Behavior Metrics framework, the ABCs analyze social data through multiple behavioral lenses, such as timing (when users act), peers (who they engage), and language (what they say). These dimensions combine to classify distinct influence types (such as Power Players, Facilitators, and Typical Users) and visualize how ideas spread through networks over time.

The technology originated in an internal analytics tool the team called "SpyGlass," developed by GUDEA's data science team to help clients detect anomalies in online discourse. Iterative refinements transformed it into a robust behavioral intelligence system capable of identifying influence patterns with unprecedented speed and context.

"With the ABCs, our clients can finally see how online narrative moves, not just what's trending," added Presley. "This visibility changes the game for anyone managing reputational risk, policy communications, or real-time brand monitoring."

A key differentiator of GUDEA's approach is speed, delivering insights in near-real time, which is significantly faster than platforms that focus solely on identifying fake or automated accounts.

Clients can now explore the ABCs of Influence directly through GUDEA's platform to visualize audience archetypes and behavioral trends from any dataset within seconds.

GUDEA is an AI-powered influence intelligence platform that helps organizations understand how narratives form and spread across the digital landscape. By combining natural language analysis with behavioral modeling, GUDEA empowers leaders to anticipate public perception, identify key influencers, and respond to emerging conversations before they define reality.

