Gudsen MOZA Unveils the Slypod E, Reinvent Motion Slider

As a multi-purpose motorized slider, the Slypod E can create any creative shots such as horizontal sliding with ultra-smooth movement, jib shot with large payload, and overhead shot with ease. The Slypod E can also be used as a monopod and a camera jib arm, which helps you to explore every creative perspective of the world.

MOZA Ecosystem for More Cinematic Possibilities

MOZA Slypod E is equipped with a 'CAN Bus' that allows integration with up to five MOZA products. Now featuring multi-axis, robotic camera movements controlled by the MOZA Master App, even more cinematic angles can be created.

Accurate Position & Speed Control

With MOZA's intelligent, internal, "Deep Red" motion control algorithm ensuring accurate position and speed control, the MOZA Slypod E allows perfectly repeatable and smooth movements even for the most demanding shots.

Precision Power. At Your Fingertips.

Featuring drive motor technology from the Mars Rover, the ultra-high powered, density geared motor is capable of producing 1Nm of torque, enough to drive a vertical payload of up to 9kg (20 lbs), a horizontal payload of 4kg (9 lbs) and accelerate from 0 to 10,000rpm in only 10 microseconds (1/100000s).

Creative Movements Just become Smarter

You can easily program precision camera movements by adjusting camera travel distance, speed, and acceleration via the MOZA Master App.

On the segmentation mode interface, the user can divide the device movement into different segments. In each segment, the moving distance, time and direction can be set separately.

On the main control interface for the MOZA Slypod E, you can select remote control, creative video, firmware upgrade, quiet mode and other settings, which are enabled through the main screen.

control, creative video, firmware upgrade, quiet mode and other settings, are enabled through the main screen. The Master App offers remote control for the MOZA Slypod E. The user can slide the red operation point upwards or downwards to control the Slypod E to extend or retract. Movement speed setting is available on this interface.

Up to 5 different colors are available to customize the color corresponding to the indicator status based on personal preference and habit.

the color corresponding to the indicator status based on personal preference and habit. The STEP Timelapse interface. Different from the regular timelapse, the step timelapse divides the whole recording process into multiple steps. The moving length and time of each step and interval time between steps can be programmed individually.

Portable & Easy to Carry

Unlike traditional camera sliders, the user-friendly design makes the MOZA Slypod E portable and easy to carry to be reposition for any shot. MOZA Slypod E comes with a portable rain proof bag with internal zipper making sure no accessories will be lost.

Unlimited Power Supply

The built-in battery gives the MOZA Slypod E a running time of up to 2 hours. The Slypod E can also be powered or charged by an external power bank for continuous operation. Recharge it on the go and never run out of battery!

Weather Proofed & Wear-Resistant Design

The innovative mechanical design provides the MOZA Slypod E with perfect maintenance-free performance, protecting the fully built-in transmission system from wind, sand and dust. The aluminum alloy material provides the MOZA Slypod E with high rigidity and strength, preventing the main body from scratches and impacts.

Optional Accessories for Better Experience

Additional accessories such as the Wooden Handle, Pan-and-Tilt Head, CAN cables (depending on the camera) are sold separately.

Pricing and Availability

The MOZA Slypod E will be available on December 6th for $299.00 at https://store.gudsen.com/products/moza-slypod-e and retail stores.

MOZA official website will select 3 customers every day who purchased MOZA Slypod E to win prizes from December 6 to 8. They will have a chance to win Monopod, Remote Controller and Pan-and-Tilt Head. The 9 winners will be announced on December 9.

Additional information and videos of MOZA Slypod E will come soon. https://academy.gudsen.com/moza/product/index

About Gudsen MOZA

Gudsen is an innovative imaging solutions provider specializing in creating high-tech camera stabilizers and accessories and offering effective stabilization solution for the videography industry. We have successfully launched several impressive MOZA 3-Axis handheld camera stabilizers with advanced technologies that can support a wide range of cameras from small-sized action camera to professional large-sized cinema cameras. Our product line includes MOZA Slypod, MOZA AirCross 2, MOZA Air X, MOZA Air 2, MOZA Mini-S, MOZA Mini-MI, MOZA Air, MOZA AirCross, MOZA 2P, MOZA Pro, MOZA Guru360 Air, and MOZA Accessories. Our vision is "invented for Video" with innovative & high-quality products as well as exceptional customer service.

