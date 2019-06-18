Guerbet announces group purchasing agreement with Premier to distribute novel microcatheters

PRINCETON, N.J., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guerbet LLC USA, the U.S. affiliate of the global specialist in contrast media products and solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging today announced a group purchasing agreement with Premier Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company for Guerbet's SeQure and DraKon, two novel microcatheters intended for the infusion of therapeutic agents, contrast media and embolics into peripheral vessels.

This agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to access both microcatheters, which offer optimal intra-arterial navigation to interventionalists and provide novel solutions to further enhance and secure embolization procedures.

The SeQure device uses flow dynamics to create a fluid barrier designed to deliver treatment to a target vessel to reduce the risk of non-target embolization. The device features side slits specifically designed to allow the outflow of contrast media to create a fluid barrier around the microcatheter to reduce microspheres reflux and to aid in delivery to the target vessel. The DraKon peripheral device is a standard end hole microcatheter with optimized pushability, flexibility and torqueability.

"We are thrilled to work with Premier Inc. to provide their members with two of the leading microcatheter options in the USA," said Massimo Carrara, Guerbet Vice President for North America. "This agreement represents Guerbet's commitment to offering the best in interventional imaging in a rapidly evolving industry."

Guerbet is a pioneer in the contrast-agent field, with more than 90 years' experience, and is a leader in medical imaging worldwide. It offers a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices and services for diagnostic and interventional imaging, to improve the diagnosis and treatment of patients. With 8% of revenue dedicated to R&D and more than 200 employees distributed amongst its four centers in France, Israel and the United States, Guerbet is a substantial investor in research and innovation. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €790 million in revenue in 2018. For more information about Guerbet, please visit www.guerbet.com.

