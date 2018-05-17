Guerbet strengthens its leadership in innovative interventional radiology with the launch of two new microcatheters

SeQure® and DraKon™ microcatheters received FDA clearance on January 26, 2018 for the use of infusion media into all peripheral of contrast vessels as well as drug infusion in intra-arterial therapy and infusion of embolic materials.

SeQure® is designed to lower the risk of non-targeted embolization with its fluid barrier technology with a unique filter tip designed to increase drug and embolic microsphere delivery to tumors, reducing embolic material backflow enhanced and targeted embolization.

DraKon™ is a standard microcatheter adapted for c-TACE as well as simple embolization cases.

Both SeQure® and DraKon™ offer enhanced intra-arterial navigation to interventional radiologists, with optimal combination of torqueability, pushability, trackability and visibility, and kink resistance enabling access in cases of difficult-to-navigate vascular networks and lesions.

Some examples of use may include vascular tumors and anomalies requiring treatment with catheter embolization, such as liver cancer directed therapies which include cTACE & DEB-TACE, as well as renal and lung tumor embolization, pre-operative embolization of cancer tumors, pre-surgical embolization of juvenile angiofibroma, uterine fibroid embolization, prostatic artery embolization for benign prostatic hyperplasia, angiomiolipomas, hemorrhages, and vascular anomalies.

"The launch of SeQure® and DraKon™ microcatheters is an important step as Guerbet accelerates expansion beyond diagnostic radiology into the interventional imaging space. This new range of microcatheters will allow us to help interventional radiology teams deliver a higher quality of care during image-guided embolization procedures," said Massimo Carrera, Guerbet Vice President for North America.

Attendees of GEST 2018 will be invited to attend demonstrations of both medical devices at the Guerbet exhibit booth #12.

Guerbet obtained both microcatheters in their acquisition of Israeli company Accurate Medical Therapeutics announced in January 2018.

SeQure® and DraKon™ will be available for sale during the third quarter of 2018.

About Guerbet

Guerbet is a pioneer in the contrast-agent field, with more than 90 years' experience, and is a leader in medical imaging worldwide. It offers a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices and services for diagnostic and interventional imaging, to improve the diagnosis and treatment of patients. With 7% of revenue dedicated to R&D and more than 200 employees distributed amongst its three centers in France and the United States, Guerbet is a substantial investor in research and innovation. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €807 million in revenue in 2017. For more information about Guerbet, please visit www.guerbet.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature, based on assumptions and predictions made by the management of the Guerbet group. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to marked differences between the future results, financial situation, development and performances of the company, and the estimates made here. These factors include those mentioned in the public reports of Guerbet, available on its website www.guerbet.com. The company assumes no responsibility whatsoever in relation to the updating of these forward-looking statements, or how they correspond to future events or developments.

