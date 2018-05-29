Guerbet Unveils L-F Hydra Vision™ Digital Urological Imaging System

The L-F Hydra Vision™ Digital Imaging System incorporates a moving imaging system that allows the patient to remain stationary during sensitive procedures such as ureteroscopy (treating blockages of the urethra) to ensure patient safety from both a procedural and radiological perspective. With a 750-pound weight rating, Hydra Vision™ can be used for urological, gastroenterological and gynecological treatment, as well as planning and diagnostic procedures.

"The L-F brand has been synonymous with excellence and quality in urology, and Guerbet is proud to continue this legacy," said Massimo Carrara, Guerbet Vice President for North America. "We have an ambitious plan to develop the L-F range of products to further position Guerbet to meet the evolving demand of diagnostic imaging."

The L-F Hydra Vision™ Digital includes a variety of new features that provide quality and convenience to both urologists and patients, including: a 43 x 43cm RF detector for optimized image resolution; lower x-ray dosing; high-resolution radiographic and fluoro images; a redesigned sleek, ergonomic foot switch; a streamlined image system displayed on a one-touch interface; and an optional third monitor.

The first installation and use of Hydra Vision is expected in the third quarter of 2018.

About Hydra Vision™ Digital Imaging System

The Hydra Vision™ Digital Imaging System is a solid-state detector X-ray system that facilitates digital radiologic and/or fluoroscopic procedures requiring a beam of diagnostic quality radiation and a flat imaging table primarily for urological applications such as functional X-ray diagnostics, endourology and minimal invasive urology/ surgery. The system may be used for urological, gastroenterological, and gynecological treatment, planning and diagnostic procedures. It is intended to replace fluoroscopic images formerly obtained through image intensifier technology. It is not intended for mammography applications. Hydra Vision™ is manufactured by Cincinnati, OH-based Liebel-Flarsheim Company LLC, a company acquired by Guerbet as part of its purchase of Mallinckrodt's Contrast Media and Delivery Systems business announced on November 27, 2015.

About Guerbet

Guerbet is a pioneer in the contrast-agent field, with more than 90 years' experience, and is a leader in medical imaging worldwide. It offers a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices and services for diagnostic and interventional imaging, to improve the diagnosis and treatment of patients. With 7% of revenue dedicated to R&D and more than 200 employees distributed amongst its three centers in France and the United States, Guerbet is a substantial investor in research and innovation. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €807 million in revenue in 2017. For more information about Guerbet, please visit www.guerbet.com.

