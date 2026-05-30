Guerra Wealth Advisors Invites South Florida Community to Join the St. Jude Walk Miami as a Champion Sponsor

MIAMI, May 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guerra Wealth Advisors is inviting clients, friends, neighbors and members of the South Florida community to join Team Guerra Wealth Advisors at the 2026 St. Jude Walk Miami in support of a mission that brings hope and healing to children and families.

Held during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the St. Jude Walk brings together supporters across the country to help advance research, treatment and care for children facing cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Every step helps support the mission of finding cures and saving lives.

As a champion sponsor of the event, Guerra Wealth Advisors will host an activation tent and encourage South Florida residents to participate alongside local families, businesses and community organizations committed to making a difference.

"Family is at the center of everything we do," said Fabian Guerra, CEO at Guerra Wealth Advisors. "Supporting St. Jude is meaningful to our team because it represents hope, resilience and caring for families during some of life's most difficult moments."

Participants may join Team Guerra Wealth Advisors either in person or virtually. Whether walking, running, strolling or supporting from home, every participant helps advance the lifesaving work of St. Jude.

"Success is not only measured by financial outcomes," said Sebastian Guerra, President of Guerra Wealth Advisors. "It's also measured by the impact we can make in our community. We are honored to support St. Jude and invite South Florida families to join us."

The 2026 St. Jude Walk Miami will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center.

Participants can register and join Team Guerra at https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/?pg=team&fr_id=164563&team_id=332956.

About Guerra Wealth Advisors

Established in 1986, Guerra Wealth Advisors serves thousands of families throughout South Florida with retirement planning, investment management, tax planning and estate planning services. The firm hosts educational workshops, seminars and community events throughout Miami-Dade County focused on helping local families prepare for retirement and protect their financial futures. Investment advisory services are offered through Guerra Advisors Inc., a SEC Registered Investment Adviser (RIA). The Firm markets its services under the name Guerra Wealth Advisors. To learn more, visit www.guerrawealth.com.

SOURCE Guerra Wealth Advisors