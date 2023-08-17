Guerreros Judo Captures USA JUDO National Championship for First Time in 23 Years

SHREVEPORT, La., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guerreros Judo has a relatively small Judo team from the small town of La Puente California. They have all volunteer coaches and work out in the city recreational center. And recently they won big, bringing home the 2023 USA JUDO Junior Olympics National Championships. The Guerreros Judo team consisted of 23 competitors and ranged in age from five to twenty years old. They dominated the field of over 1100 competitors over three days placing 28 National Champions, 11 Silver medals and 11 bronze medalists. They earned a point total over 50% higher than the nearest team competitor.

Club President, Eric Sanchez said of the accomplishment, "Every member of our team delivered incredible, dominating performances. Judo competition at a National and International level requires incredible commitment from not only our athletes but coaches, parents, board members even our home city of La Puente. And in our case, we are fortunate with Champions at every level and we thank them all."

Charlie Klinakis, Mayor of La Puente commented on the National Championship in saying, "As the mayor for the city of La Puente, not only am I and my city council extremely proud of Guerreros judo, many of our residents who follow the team have also called or written to express their joy and excitement that a team from La Puente are now national champions. Thank you to the Sanchez family all their coaches and volunteers for helping our kids reach for the stars."

Link - https://youtu.be/mEs69RqKyhc

About Guerreros Judo

Guerreros Judo Club is a non-profit organization based in La Puente California and active for over 48 years! Founded in 1975 by Frank Sanchez Sr., the club now includes four other dojos including High Desert Judo, Empire Judo and Team Ortiz. Guerreros is led by Frank and Eric Sanchez, bringing over 50 years of experience on the mat. Guerreros Judo teaches the art and sport of Judo but also the life skills enabling their students to be better students and individuals. Their principles focus on physical and mental conditioning as well as leadership and life skills such as respect, perseverance, self-discipline, courtesy, and goal setting. For sponsorship opportunities call 626-247-4141

Media Contact is Eric Sanchez, CEO ERB North America, President - Guerreros Judo

Phone: 626-247-4141

SOURCE Guerreros Judo