GUESS Announces 2024 Global Holiday Campaign with Georgina Rodriguez

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GUESS continues partnership with Argentinian model and reality TV personality Georgina Rodriguez, for the GUESS Holiday 2024 global advertising campaign.

Shot by renowned photographer and long-standing GUESS visionary Nima Benati, the Holiday campaign features Georgina in a series of standout looks, which perfectly captures the combination of her radiant personality and the brand's visualization of holiday glamor, timeless femininity, and elegance.

Courtesy of GUESS

Highlights of the campaign include shots of Georgina in key pieces from the Holiday collection including RTW, shoes, outerwear, and accessories.

Having represented the brand in multiple campaigns, Georgina Rodriguez is a divine figure in the fashion world and the epitome of the GUESS ideal of "femininity par excellence". Georgina has captivated fans worldwide in her hit Netflix series, I Am Georgina, and the recently-released third season includes behind-the-scenes from the GUESS photoshoot.

Paul Marciano, Chief Creative Officer of GUESS?, Inc., emphasizes the strong ongoing collaboration with both Georgina and Nima: "Georgina perfectly embodies the spirit of the GUESS woman—her beauty, confidence, and elegance make her the ideal face of our brand. Working with her over the years has been a wonderful experience, and this new campaign brings her iconic look and the essence of the brand to the forefront once again. We're also excited to be working with Nima Benati again, whose artistic vision and incredible talent behind the camera has brought these images to life in a way that truly reflects the spirit of GUESS."

Georgina Rodriguez stated: "I was delighted when GUESS asked me to be the face of the Holiday campaign. Working with Nima was amazing, and the Holiday collection is absolutely stunning; the craftsmanship and design pieces made me feel so glamorous and comfortable in my own skin. It is truly an honor to be part of the GUESS family, and I am absolutely thrilled for the wonderful opportunity to be a GUESS Girl again."

The campaign images will be prominently featured in major magazines, online, and on GUESS social media channels. The Holiday 2024 collection will be available in-store and on the official GUESS website starting in October.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

Media Contact: Michelle Marie PR – Victoria DeLorenz - [email protected]

SOURCE GUESS