GUESS FRAGRANCES Breaks Through The Big Game Noise with TripleLift and StackAdapt

Native video, custom audience targeting, and real-time optimization helped GUESS FRAGRANCES beat engagement benchmarks during one of advertising's most competitive moments

CANNES, France, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, the Creative SSP powered by TL Spark, today announced new campaign results with StackAdapt on behalf of GUESS FRAGRANCES, showing how premium native video, custom audience strategy, and agile optimization can help brands perform even when media costs are at their highest.

The campaign promoted GUESS FRAGRANCES Men's Iconic Eau de Parfum Spray during the NFL playoffs season including the February Big Game, one of the most crowded and expensive windows in advertising. While many brands compete for attention with bigger budgets and louder media buys, GUESS FRAGRANCES took a more precise approach: reach high-intent consumers through premium in-feed video experiences that felt natural to the environment and were optimized in real time.

Running through the StackAdapt platform and powered by TripleLift's exchange, the campaign used two custom TripleLift Audience segments to identify and engage consumers most likely to respond to the brand's message. The strategy combined StackAdapt's programmatic platform with TripleLift's premium native video inventory and audience capabilities to drive awareness, engagement, and efficiency without relying on interruption-heavy formats.

The campaign proved it could perform under pressure:

Efficiency held when the market got expensive. TripleLift maintained a stable CPM at €3.73 throughout the Big Game season, even as competition intensified.

TripleLift maintained a stable CPM at €3.73 throughout the Big Game season, even as competition intensified. Video engagement outperformed. The campaign delivered a video completion rate 6 percentage points above benchmark.

The campaign delivered a video completion rate 6 percentage points above benchmark. CTR finished above benchmark. After early Big Game cost pressure weighed on engagement, TripleLift optimized the campaign in real time and lifted CTR to 0.20%.

The campaign did not just survive the Big Game window. It improved through it.

The campaign's success was not just about the final numbers. It was about how quickly the teams responded. When early click-through rates came in below target due to heightened competition and premium pricing, TripleLift identified the issue, optimized in real time, and helped push engagement above benchmark while maintaining cost efficiency.

"The NFL playoffs season is the ultimate pressure test for media performance," said Benjamin Felix, CMO at TripleLift. "Costs rise. Competition spikes. Attention gets harder to win. This campaign showed that brands do not have to choose between premium environments and efficient outcomes. When you combine native video, custom audience intelligence, and active optimization, you can break through the noise without wasting spend."

"Choosing to launch during the Big Game season reflected real conviction: we knew that precision and timing would carry the campaign, and we wanted to reach our audience where their attention already was," said Xavier Le Roy, Co-Founder at OPR, the media agency for GUESS FRAGRANCES.

"This campaign is a great example of what becomes possible when you bring together StackAdapt's platform with TripleLift's premium native inventory and audience capabilities," said Greg Joseph, Vice President, Inventory Development at StackAdapt. "Brands running through StackAdapt now have direct access to some of the most engaging ad formats in the industry, and the GUESS FRAGRANCES campaign shows just how impactful that combination can be, even in one of the year's most competitive advertising environments. We're excited to keep building on this partnership and delivering these kinds of results for our joint clients."

The GUESS FRAGRANCES campaign reinforces the value of a more orchestrated approach to digital advertising, where creative experience, audience strategy, supply quality, and optimization work together from the start. For premium consumer brands, especially those competing during major cultural moments, the lesson is clear: performance is not just about showing up. It is about showing up intelligently.

More information about this case study is available at triplelift.com/resources.

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the Creative SSP powered by TL Spark, our agentic intelligence layer. We orchestrate creative, supply, audience, and measurement into a single outcome-driven system across the open internet, retail media, and CTV. Our platform enables brands to drive measurable performance while helping publishers maximize yield and preserve high-quality user experiences. Learn more at www.triplelift.com.

About StackAdapt

StackAdapt is the leading AI advertising and orchestration platform marketers rely on to drive brand growth and revenue. Built entirely in-house with an easy-to-use interface, StackAdapt unifies programmatic and owned channels — including CTV, DOOH, display, native, audio, email, and more — into one seamless experience. The platform makes it easy to find the right audience, personalize creative, run campaigns, optimize, and measure results in one place. Trusted by the most forward-thinking brands and agencies, StackAdapt combines speed of innovation, deep vertical expertise, and partnership that powers real business growth. For further information, visit www.stackadapt.com.

SOURCE TRIPLELIFT