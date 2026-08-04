TripleLift Named a Winner in ADWEEK's 2026 Tech Stack Awards

The company is recognized in the Sell-Side Programmatic Product/Platform category for orchestrating creative, curation, audience and measurement as a unified system designed for revenue impact

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, the Creative SSP powered by TL Spark, today announced it has been named a winner in ADWEEK's 2026 Tech Stack Awards, in the Sell-Side Programmatic Product/Platform category. Now in its second year, the program recognizes the products and platforms driving measurable revenue impact across marketing, advertising and media.

TripleLift was recognized for its intelligence-driven approach and Impact by Design philosophy - orchestrating creative, curation, audience and measurement as one coordinated system, rather than treating them as disconnected tools. The results:

70% longer view time than standard banner ads, 61% higher attention scores, and 3.6x brand lift in CTV

Up to 50% higher purchase intent in retail media campaigns

15% better CPMs, 47% higher ROAS, 35% lower CPA, and a 126% increase in new-to-brand sales across curated campaigns

A Forrester Total Economic Impact™ study found a 272% ROI over three years from TripleLift's creative formats

"This recognition is validation of what we've built: a platform where creative, data and orchestration are integrated," said Dave Helmreich, CEO of TripleLift. "Impact isn't something we claim - it's something we can prove, campaign after campaign. We know that it is both a high bar and unique in the industry, and we're proud ADWEEK recognizes it as well."

Read more about the ADWEEK 2026 Tech Stack Award Winners here.

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the Creative SSP powered by TL Spark, our agentic intelligence layer. We orchestrate creative, supply, audience, and measurement into a single outcome-driven system across the open internet, retail media, and CTV. Our platform enables brands to drive measurable performance while helping publishers maximize yield and preserve high-quality user experiences. Learn more at www.triplelift.com.

SOURCE TRIPLELIFT