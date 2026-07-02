TripleLift Sees Record Breaking Results for Prime Day 2026 as Offsite Commerce Media Reaches Inflection Point

New global data shows advertisers treating Amazon's biggest summer sale like a planned media moment – not just a retail event. Sixty-one percent of spend came from categories outside of the shopping vertical.

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New proprietary data from TripleLift released today shows how brands are actually behaving when Amazon's biggest sales event arrives. Drawn from global advertiser activity across a 25-day window spanning the full lead-in and event period, the data shows that brands fully leaned-in Prime Day 2026, treating it like a tentpole, not a flash sale.

The data reflects TripleLift inventory globally transacted via Amazon DSP (ADSP), and the patterns it reveals say more about the maturation of offsite commerce media than any single number.

WHAT THE DATA SHOWS

45.2% growth, globally, year-on-year. That is not just incremental. It is advertisers deciding, collectively and in advance, that Prime Day belongs in their annual plans.

Advertisers started two weeks early - and built momentum as they went. The 14-day lead-in ran 19.6% above the baseline daily average. But it did not hold steady: by the final days, spend was already 31–38% above baseline. When Prime Day officially launched, it leapt +79.9% overnight into Day 1. This is not a market responding to a deal. It is a market that had already committed.

Four days captured nearly a third of all ad spend across the full 25-day window. Spend built steadily to a peak on Day 3, then eased in a controlled decline into close - the shape of a planned campaign, not a reactive burst.

The bigger the moment got, the more advertisers trusted curated inventory. As Prime Day built toward its peak, advertiser activity shifted progressively toward private marketplace deals, reaching the highest deal intensity on the event's final day. The pattern showed that advertisers trusted curated inventory over open auction. As a result, TripleLift's PMP became more valuable as Prime Day reached full speed.

Online video buyers are the most deal-oriented on the platform. OLV represents 39.4% of Prime Day spend but runs a deal share of voice nearly 8 points above the event average - enough to flip the absolute deal spend ranking between OLV and display. Video buyers are willing to pay more for curated access to TripleLift inventory. That is a quality signal, not a volume one.

Shopping drove 38.8% of ad spend. The other 61.2% is the story. Style & Fashion (10.6%), Technology & Computing (8.2%), Home & Garden (6.8%), Food & Drink (5.4%), and Medical Health (5.1%) all registered meaningful scale. Prime Day is not a retail promotional vehicle for brands selling on Amazon. It is a consumer attention moment that advertisers across lifestyle, health, finance, and B2B have figured out how to use.

Certain verticals went almost entirely private. Travel ran 63.4% of Prime Day spend through PMP deals. Computing ran 57.4%. Industries ran 56.1%. CPG ran 46.1%. The event average was 29.8%. These are not categories hedging their bets - they are categories that have made a deliberate call about where quality inventory lives during high-stakes periods.

WHAT IT MEANS

"Prime Day used to be something advertisers reacted to. Now they build toward it," said Taylor Stewart, VP of Growth & Emerging Channels at TripleLift. "What we saw this year wasn't a spike - it was structured. Brands started two weeks early, held their budgets for the event days that mattered most, and leaned into private deals when the pressure was highest. That's not opportunistic spending. That's media planning. Now our sharpest customers are using their Prime Day learnings to actively plan and build a holistic strategy through Q3 and Q4. And it tells us offsite commerce media has crossed a real threshold."

The data also challenges a common assumption about how commerce media moments work. Advertisers didn't flood the open auction when Prime Day peaked. They moved toward curated, controlled environments. The categories with the most to prove on brand safety and inventory quality - travel, computing, CPG - ran the highest deal concentrations of any vertical on the platform.

Offsite commerce media is not a new idea. But Prime Day 2026 shows what it looks like when advertisers stop experimenting and start planning around it.

About the data

All figures are drawn from TripleLift's proprietary global platform, covering a 25-day analytical window encompassing the Prime Day 2026 lead-in, event period, and immediate post-event. Data reflects advertiser spend and deal activity transacted via Amazon DSP (ADSP) across TripleLift inventory globally.

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the Creative SSP powered by TL Spark, our agentic intelligence layer. We orchestrate creative, supply, audience, and measurement into a single outcome-driven system across the open internet, commerce media, and CTV. Our platform enables brands to drive measurable performance while helping publishers maximize yield and preserve high-quality user experiences. Learn more at www.triplelift.com.

SOURCE TRIPLELIFT