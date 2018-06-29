GUESS? INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Guess?, Inc. - GES

On June 11, 2018, the Company reported the results of its investigation of the allegations (which it stated "included claims of…unwanted advances including kissing and groping") but did so in a vague and inconclusive manner. For example, that "[m]any of the allegations could not be corroborated" without specifying the ones that were corroborated, and that "Marciano exercised poor judgment in his communications and in placing himself in situations in which plausible allegations of improper conduct could, and did, arise" while at the same time admitting that it paid $500,000 to settle five claims of "inappropriate conduct" by Marciano and that he had resigned as Executive Chairman, but would remain on the Board and also as Chief Creative Officer until the end of his employment agreement in January 2019.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Guess?'s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Guess?'s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Guess? shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ges/ to learn more.

