GUESS RETURNS TO THE DESERT FOR ITS 5TH ANNUAL CULTURAL TAKEOVER, MARKING A NEW ERA OF BRAND EVOLUTION

Set within a private luxury estate in Indio, California, the compound hosted a curated community of global tastemakers, artists, and long-standing collaborators. The 2026 compound residents included returning Alumni; Teyana Taylor, Quen Blackwell, A$AP Nast, Evan Mock, Karrueche Tran and Bretman Rock alongside new residents; Amelia Gray Hamlin, Delilah Belle Hamlin and True Whitaker, amongst others.

Now five years in, the GUESS compound is more than a signature activation, it is a catalyst for the brand's broader evolution. This year's desert experience follows strategic business moves shaping the brand's future, including the 2024 acquisition of New York-based label rag & bone and the 2026 strategic partnership with Authentic Brands Group (ABG). Together, these initiatives signal a larger transformation: GUESS is not just participating in culture, it is actively shaping it.

At the center of this evolution is Chief Business Development Officer Nicolai Marciano, whose vision pushes the brand beyond product into experience-led storytelling. Under his direction, GUESS has created a cultural ecosystem that merges taste, community, and commerce, positioning the brand as a modern lifestyle authority.

"What began five years ago as a strategic idea to bring our community together in the desert has evolved into a living expression of our brand's identity. Each year, we challenge ourselves to build a world that feels personal, immersive, and unexpected. Returning for our fifth year is not only a milestone it reflects the global community that continues to grow with us and shape what GUESS represents." - Nicolai Marciano, Chief New Business Development Officer of Guess?, LLC.

For 2026, celebrated Japanese graphic artist VERDY returned to reimagine the GUESS visual universe, deepening his creative partnership with the brand. His signature aesthetic transformed the entire compound from a reinterpretation of the iconic GUESS triangle to exclusive merchandise featuring his character Visty, available only to on-site guests.

"It's been a lot of fun bringing Vick and Visty to the desert. The Guess Compound is the best hospitality experience." - VERDY

Throughout the weekend, the GUESS compound offered exclusive access to private amenities, parties, unreleased merchandise and wellness experiences. 2026 residents were welcomed to the compound on Thursday 9th April with an intimate dinner by Shoku, a private dining concept, serving Japanese fusion cuisine based in Los Angeles.

Daily wellness programming was designed to recharge residents, giving them access to the Camden Café powered by La La Land, where an offering of coffee and matcha drinks were available on demand. The wellness offering elevated the relaxation and restoration experience further, featuring IV therapies, B12 shots, cold plunge, sauna, red light therapy, and on-site massages, allowing residents to enjoy a daily re-set ahead of the iconic GUESS parties.

On Friday April 10th, GUESS continued its legacy as the ultimate cultural landing pad for music's most influential names, hosting an intimate late-night celebration. Kaytranada, Rodaidh McDonald, D33J and Sophie Gray pulled up to the party, jumped on the decks and set the tone for the weekend. Renowned photographer Myles Hendrick captured the night, offering a rare glimpse inside one of the most exclusive parties.

On Sunday, April 12th, GUESS and SP5DER closed with an exclusive, A-list private party at the brand's desert compound. Through-out the night, high-energy DJ sets and impromptu performances from DJ Cash, D33J, Sophie Gray, Rio, Westside Ty and Ceej kept the crowd alive until the early hours. Travis Scott and Ty Dolla $ign were among the A-list stars who pulled up to the party.

Amongst the star-studded party guests; Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jennie, Damson Idris, Quenlin Blackwell, Cara Delevingne, Emma Roberts, Evan Mock, A$AP Nast, Tyga, Fai Khadra, Lauren Harrier, Lila Moss, Tyga, Matt Bellamy, Winnie Harlow, Paris Hilton, Mike will made it, Alix Earle, Emma Chamberlain, Guram Gvasalia, Finneas O'Connell, Claudia Sulewski, Anyma, Landon Barker, Evan Ross, Jake Shane, True Whitaker and Bretman Rock were all seen arriving for the GUESS parties on Friday and Sunday.

Guests danced the night away while enjoying premium cocktails from PATRÓN Tequila served in the brand's limited-time, desert-inspired Collector's Cup, and toasted with Hennessy Espresso Martinis featuring exclusive, edible photo selfie prints on each cocktail. Keeping the energy alive late into the night, guests refueled with new SONIC Refreshers and snacks at the SONIC food truck parked out front.

Over five years, ten parties, and countless defining moments, the GUESS compound has hosted infamous parties with some of music's biggest names attended by a star-studded guestlist, including Timothee Chalamet, Gabriette, Julia Fox, Robert Pattinson, and Leonardo DiCaprio, cementing its status as a cultural institution.

As the weekend closes, GUESS once again stands at the center of its resurgence, offering a blueprint for how brands can authentically re-engage with culture. Five years in, GUESS continues to define its legacy and shape the cultural tone of not only the desert but the landscape of brand marketing and community engagement.

Discover the world of GUESS and shop global collections at GUESS.com

GUESS JEANS DESERT COMPOUND 2026 RESIDENTS

A$AP Nast Alejandro Zwartendijk Alex Moss Alisha Marie Amelia Gray Hamlin Andrei Gillot Bene Schulz Bretman Rock Brooke Blewitt Darianka Sanchez Delilah Belle Hamlin Denzel Dion Ella Marciano Evan Mock Gaia Clerici Gabriela Moura Garrett Stevenson Hailey Sani Haley Kalil Jess Qualter Josh Richards Jordan Payton Julien Brown Juultje Tieleman Karrueche Tran Kogure Tomohiro Kunichi Kyan Kusunoki Moloney Larray Lee Spielman Lola Moreno Luca D'Orso Luis Freitage Mez Minsik Kwon Nil Sani Nicolai Marciano Paulo Calle Quenlin Blackwell Rachael Kirkconnell Remi Bader Remi Parsons Reo Samuel Tarini Sabrina Agaire Shay Sullivan Shin Yazawa Sofia Moreno Teyana Taylor Tori Wade True Whitaker Uwa Kitadera

NOTES TO EDITOR

About GUESS?, LLC.

Guess?, LLC. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. On April 2, 2024, the Company acquired all the operating assets and a 50% interest in the intellectual property assets of New York-based fashion brand rag & bone, a leader in the American fashion scene, directly operating stores in the U.S. and in the U.K., and also available in high-end boutiques, department stores and through e-commerce globally. As of November 1st, 2025, the Company directly operated 1,058 retail stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. The Company's partners and distributors operated 507 additional retail stores worldwide. As of November 1, 2025, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com

For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

Press Contact:

Ivy Tam [email protected]

About SONIC

SONIC, a leader in food and beverage innovation, was founded in 1953 and now has more than 3,400 restaurants in 47 states. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SONICDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN Tequilas and Liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com. The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Hennessy

Founded on Richard Hennessy's pioneering spirit and with a legacy of over 260 years, the brand spans over 160 countries, but remains rooted in the Charente region in France. Beyond its iconic cognacs, Hennessy embraces cultural collaborations, evidenced through its many partnerships with visionary artists from around the world. Over the years, Hennessy has made an indelible mark in the realm of music, known to be the 'most mentioned' brand through references in over 3500 song lyrics. The brand keeps its musical impact alive by championing creative pioneers who expand the boundaries of expression, to the global voices shaping today's sound, reflecting Hennessy's multi-faceted nature and embodying its cognac's versatility. For further information, please visit Hennessy.com or follow us on social @HennessyUS on Instagram.

SOURCE Guess?, LLC