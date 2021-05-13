GUESS Watches creates colorful capsule collection to support Pride month this year through a new partnership with The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.

GUESS Watches creates colorful capsule in support of PRIDE month through a new partnership with The Trevor Project.

The #WornWithPride collection's Signature style features an iridescent blue plating 40mm case and rainbow printed top ring on a smooth white silicone strap. Additional styles host a colorful explosion of rainbow glitter accents and multi-color patterned dials. Each offering a meaningful expression when worn with pride on the wrist.

In the U.S., more than 1.8 million LGBTQ young people seriously consider suicide each year. The Trevor Project works to save young lives by providing free and confidential support through its 24/7 phone lifeline, chat, and text crisis services. The organization also runs TrevorSpace, the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, and operates innovative education, research, and advocacy programs.

"As a global fashion leader, GUESS Watches celebrates individuality and diversity in all ways. Our #WornWithPride collection symbolizes the importance of embracing equality for all across the globe. We support the LGBTQ community and stand together with The Trevor Project with our contribution towards the continuation of the life-saving services they provide." – Ann Marie Santo, VP Global Marketing

The #WornWithPride collection is available on guesswatches.com

ABOUT The Trevor Project:

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Questioning) young people. The organization works to save young lives by providing support through free and confidential suicide prevention and crisis intervention programs and platforms where young people spend their time: our 24/7 phone lifeline, chat, and text. We also run TrevorSpace, the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, and operate innovative education, research, and advocacy programs.

ABOUT GUESS Watches:

Introduced in 1983, GUESS Watches is a leader in fashion watches offering the ultimate wrist accessory with on-trend and versatile styling for women and men. The constant attention to new ideas and cutting-edge design keep the brand relevant to today's trends. Consistent with the GUESS image, the GUESS watch consumer is young, stylish, & adventurous. The beauty and boldness of the striking timepieces are part of a global trendsetter's accessory wardrobe. GUESS Watches are sold in over 100 countries worldwide through a network of distributors and retailers.

